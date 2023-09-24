Atlanta United return to MLS Cup Playoffs: "This is just the beginning"

"This is not even close to the main goals we have for this year ... we have too many things to achieve this year, and this is just the beginning," Pineda said after the match.

Despite the positive result, Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda knows there's plenty more for his team yet to achieve, including a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference. They ended the night in fifth place, and the two teams ahead of them in the standings – fourth-place Philadelphia Union and third-place Columbus Crew – are up next on the schedule. Both teams also have matches in hand.

After missing out on the postseason with an 11th-place finish in 2022, the Five Stripes sought a win on Saturday night against visiting CF Montréal to clinch their place for 2023. They got just that in the form of a dominant 4-1 performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Golden Boot hopeful

Giorgos Giakoumakis had a hand in Atlanta United's win on Saturday – his nifty chip of Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois in the 46th minute not only staked Atlanta a 3-1 advantage, it gave him 15 goals on the season. That places the Greece international in a three-way tie with FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar for the 2023 MLS Golden Boot lead presented by Audi lead.

Atlanta's already had one Golden Boot winner – Josef Martínez – in their previous six seasons of existence, and if they have their way, Giakoumakis will become a second.

"When you have a '9' that is a huge focal point, and somebody that can dominate center halves, and get in the box, and be a menace, and score in many different ways, it causes problems for the opposition, and he does that for 90-plus minutes week in, week out," goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan told MLS 360 after the match.