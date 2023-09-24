Atlanta United clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Atlanta United have looked like a team reborn after Leagues Cup, and now they're the latest Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs qualifier from the Eastern Conference.

The Five Stripes joined the field in Matchday 34 via a 4-1 rout of CF Montréal, progressing significantly after earning just 40 points and finishing 11th in the East a season ago. Exact spots and seeding will be finalized on Decision Day (Oct. 21).

Gonzalo Pineda's team and ATLUTD's fans will dream of MLS Cup glory, something the club experienced when lifting the 2018 league title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Key pieces

Atlanta have some of MLS's biggest stars in midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, two Best XI presented by Continental Tire candidates. Almada (10g/16a) is also in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race, while Giakoumakis (15g/3a) is chasing the Golden Boot presented by Audi.