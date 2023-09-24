Matchday

Atlanta United clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

MLSsoccer staff

Atlanta United have looked like a team reborn after Leagues Cup, and now they're the latest Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs qualifier from the Eastern Conference.

The Five Stripes joined the field in Matchday 34 via a 4-1 rout of CF Montréal, progressing significantly after earning just 40 points and finishing 11th in the East a season ago. Exact spots and seeding will be finalized on Decision Day (Oct. 21).

Gonzalo Pineda's team and ATLUTD's fans will dream of MLS Cup glory, something the club experienced when lifting the 2018 league title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Key pieces

Atlanta have some of MLS's biggest stars in midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, two Best XI presented by Continental Tire candidates. Almada (10g/16a) is also in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race, while Giakoumakis (15g/3a) is chasing the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Much of Atlanta's rise coincides with their summer transfer window; midfielder Tristan Muyumba and wingers Xande Silva and Saba Lobjanidze have provided an immediate impact. Even more, US international defenders Caleb Wiley and Miles Robinson are crucial parts of the XI.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Atlanta United Matchday Playoff Scenarios MLS Cup Playoffs

