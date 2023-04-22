Your Saturday Kickoff: Why Matchday 9 could define the Red Bulls’ season

I’ve mentioned it a couple of times this week, but the underlying numbers like the Red Bulls way more than the standings do right now. New York have found a decent amount of chances and they’re allowing very few. But they haven’t yet consistently turned that into results.

Well, tonight they get CF Montréal on the road (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). And if they can’t turn that into results against CF Montréal, something may be well and truly broken. CFM are the worst team in the league this year. They’ve lost six of their seven games and have scored in just one game on the season, allowing 17 overall. This darn near has to be a win for the Red Bulls. If they can find it, it might just get them set on the right path going forward.