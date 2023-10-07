Your Saturday Kickoff: Whose playoff fortunes will be decided tonight? 

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

This is a game purely for the morbidly curious MLS viewer. Minnesota punted on their slim playoff hopes yesterday when they parted ways with head coach Adrian Heath with two games to go. The Galaxy’s odds are equally slim. If you’re just wanting to rubberneck tonight, check this one out.

Houston can still finish anywhere from a Wild Card spot to second in the West. Like a few other teams tonight, they just need to take care of business.

Austin aren’t all the way dead yet. But they’re pretty close to dead. They have to pull off an upset here and catch a bunch of breaks the rest of the way. Meanwhile, LAFC have booked a playoff spot, but still have some work to do to clinch a top-four spot. All they need to do is mercifully wrap up 2023 for Austin.

Of course, they have to beat Toronto first. All they have to do is hit the ball off the tee. That can be a little tougher under pressure though.

The Red Bulls are slowly inching towards pulling off another minor miracle. There’s a reason they’ve made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every year for the last 13 years: Magic. And somehow they’ve used that magic yet again to push themselves to the brink of a playoff spot with two games to go. They’re one point out of ninth place with three teams ahead of them. However, two of those teams play each other tonight and ninth-place Montréal face a red-hot Portland. There’s a chance New York head into Decision Day just needing a win to make it 14 years in a row.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

D.C. United vs. NYCFC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 27/50 | Playoffocity: 30/50

This is it for D.C. United. Someone has to sit out Decision Day and D.C. drew that straw. They need a win and a ton of breaks to make it into a Wild Card spot. NYCFC need a win and a Chicago or Montréal loss to be in control of their own destiny on the final day of the season.

Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 31/50 | Playoffocity: 26/50

It’s still not totally clear if Lionel Messi will see any time in this one. Normally we would say that shouldn’t matter against a team that’s already clinched the Shield and has nothing else to play for. However, Cincy have some genuine incentive here. They can officially end Inter Miami’s season tonight. If they can deliver the final blow, any worries about facing a Messi-led Miami in the playoffs will officially disappear. All they need to do is get a result and hope two other teams end the night with 41 points.

CF Montréal vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 26/50 | Playoffocity: 39/50

Home Montréal have their hands full. The Timbers have been on a heater lately. Montréal are going to have to slow down Evander and company to hold onto the Wild Card spot they’re currently occupying. They can’t miss at this point or they’ll be in a whole lot of trouble on Decision Day. The Timbers have a little more leeway, but a win tonight could be the difference between a home playoff spot or a Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 35/50 | Playoffocity: 25/50

This is the most rock-fightiest game of the weekend. It also might be an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs preview. Nashville are pretty much stuck in seventh place at this point, but the Union still need to take care of business to stay in the top four. If they jump to second place tonight, there’s a good chance we see this matchup in a few weeks.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Charlotte FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 26/50 | Playoffocity: 38/50

Chicago pulled off the impossible on Wednesday: They won a critical, potentially playoff spot-deciding game. They shot up to eighth in the East after their win over Inter Miami. There’s a chance we could see Chicago in the playoffs for the third time since 2010.

But Charlotte are still very much alive. They have a game in hand on everyone they’re chasing and could be going up against an Inter Miami team with nothing to play for over their final two games. This is essentially a mini-playoff game.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 25/50 | Playoffocity: 40/50

Eighth place versus ninth place. Neither team is in particular danger of missing out on a playoff spot. Both teams are in danger of being stuck in a Wild Card spot.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 33/50 | Playoffocity: 25/50