Charlotte FC's Brecht Dejaegere wins Goal of the Matchday

Call it a scorpion kick, backheel, flicked finish or whatever, there's one thing not up for debate about Brecht Dejaegere's stunner for Charlotte FC against Toronto FC: it's the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 36 after taking 52.2% of the fan vote.
2nd place (30.6%) Dániel Gazdag: Once again in the thick of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, Gazdag has put together his second straight standout season with the Union. And arguably the best of his 14 goals on the year came courtesy of an improvisational overhead kick to break the deadlock in an eventual 3-2 win over Atlanta United.
3rd place (9.7) Lassi Lappalainen: Lappalainen was about as clutch as it gets, salvaging a late 1-1 draw for CF Montréal against Houston Dynamo FC with a last-gasp strike from the edge of the box.
4th place (7.5%) Tomás Chancalay: The 24-year-old Argentine, on loan from Racing Club, produced a stunning first-time half-volley in New England's 2-1 home loss to the Crew.
Check out all of the nominees below: