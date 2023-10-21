Your Saturday Kickoff: Decision Day watch guide (by tiers!)

San Diego Football Club unveiled their name, crest and brand identity Friday evening in front of thousands of fans at Snapdragon Stadium. The 30th MLS club debuts in 2025.

**We also add a “Playoffocity” value to each game. The closer to 50, the closer it is to a winner gets in/loser goes home game on Decision Day. The closer a game’s total score is to 100, the closer it is to being basically last year’s MLS Cup.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Anyway, it’s Decision Day. That means the games all start at the same time in each conference and MLS 360 is your friend. But some games still deserve more of your attention than others. We’re here to help.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Cast your eyes upon a game that has no meaning or bearing on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Orlando have the East’s No. 2 seed locked up and Toronto are your Wooden Spoon winner. At least TFC fans will get to see Michael Bradley’s retirement send-off.

This is an excellent game at any other point in the season. In this case, Cincy clinched the Supporters' Shield a few weeks ago and Atlanta are only playing for a slightly different road playoff spot. The stakes are low. There’s a decent chance we could see this matchup in the Eastern Conference Semifinals though. Both teams should have a lot more juice for that one.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 6 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 29/50 | Playoffocity: 37/50

Charlotte stumbled hard in Miami on Wednesday. A win would have put them in the driver’s seat heading into Decision Day. Instead, a late equalizer from Robbie Robinson has them needing at least a win and a lot of help to claim a Wild Card spot. A win wouldn’t guarantee anything, but their odds would be pretty good at that point. Still, it feels like The Crown might come to deeply regret their fatal flaw.

Columbus Crew vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 6 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 30/50 | Playoffocity: 40/50

Columbus are still fighting for a top-four spot in the East and can hold onto one with a draw. But Montréal are fighting for their playoff lives. The obvious bad news here is Montréal are on the road. And we all know by now Road Montréal have been Wooden Spoon-worthy. They’ll need a minor miracle against one of the league’s best teams. A win gets them in. Anything else means they’ll need some help.

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 6 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 25/50 | Playoffocity: 45/50

This is the East’s most do-or-die game of Decision Day. Even still, a win may not be enough for either team. They’ll need some help. A draw could only potentially be enough for Chicago. The odds for both teams are relatively slim, but you might as well win and see what happens, right?

Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 6 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 23/50 | Playoffocity: 39/50

A 13-year playoff streak is on the line for New York. The good news is their formula is simple. If they win, they’re likely in (need a little help) and the streak lives. If they lose, they’re out. If they draw… it gets a little more complicated.

The bad news is RBNY have had trouble scoring all season and they’re facing the best defensive team in the East. It honestly might be something close to the worst possible matchup for them. But the streak exists for a reason: A magical pact with a higher, omnipotent, possibly malevolent power. I’d put everything I have on that streak continuing.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 22/50 | Playoffocity: 30/50

RSL are in the playoffs no matter what, but a West top-four spot is still very much in reach today. They need a win and one of Houston or Seattle to falter though. To be honest, they really might just need a confidence boost. We can call this one a pre-postseason get-right game.

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 20/50 | Playoffocity: 36/50

A Dallas win gives them at least a Wild Card spot. A draw and some help means they’re in as well. They should probably just go ahead and take care of business against a Galaxy team with little to play for.

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 39/50 | Playoffocity: 41/50

Portland can’t climb any higher, but they can sure drop a whole lot lower. There’s a very plausible scenario where, despite coming into Decision Day in seventh place, even a draw keeps them out of the playoffs. It would take wins from Dallas, San Jose and one of SKC or Minnesota, but that’s not that far out of the realm of possibility.

To get that win, Portland will have to take down an excellent Houston side that can clinch a top-four spot with a win of their own. The Dynamo can finish anywhere from second to sixth by the end of the night.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 20/50 | Playoffocity: 36/50

All you have to do is copy the Dallas blurb and paste it here. I would just go ahead and win if I were the Quakes.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 31/50 | Playoffocity: 30/50

St. Louis have little to play for other than potential home-field advantage in MLS Cup. The Western Conference’s No. 1 seed is already locked up.