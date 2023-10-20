Michael Bradley calls time on legendary career: "It never felt like work"

As the Reds wind down what has been a profoundly difficult 2023 season marked by internal strife, constant losses, a hamstring injury that sidelined Bradley for months and the dismissal of his father Bob, TFC’s former head coach and sporting director, the USMNT legend is secure in his conviction that this is the right moment to pivot towards his next chapter.

“At the beginning of the season it wasn't even on my radar, it wasn't something that I was thinking about in any big way,” Bradley said of his decision to retire. “I wasn't naive. I knew that obviously given my age and given where I was in my career, that I wasn't planning for 10 more years. But I still felt really good. I was as motivated as ever. And I thought that we were on a good track in terms of getting things back going around here.

“And as the year played out, obviously with my injury and with my dad getting fired, yeah, little by little it just started to feel like there was going to be a real chance that this was the right time. I love this city. I have never stopped for one single second in 10 years trying to do everything I could to help us be successful. And that was no matter the circumstances. But you get to a point, and you look at the things going on around you, you look at yourself, you look at your family, you try to take all of that into account and now think through things in a real way.”

He’s looking forward to one more runout at BMO Field when Toronto FC host Orlando City SC on Saturday evening (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), a chance to say goodbye to the club and community that embraced him and his family over the past decade.