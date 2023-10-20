MLS Bracket Challenge is back! Sign up today

Think you know who wins the Audi 2023 MLS Playoffs? ​

There’s only one way to find out. Brackets open following the final whistle on Decision Day, October 21. Sign up at the link below, and we’ll let you know when to lock in your picks.

Supporters League Challenge

Once registered, don't forget to join your club's private league and compete for bragging rights in the Supporters League Challenge. Every MLS team will have their own private league, where fans can fill out a bracket and compete for points throughout the playoffs.

Which club will have the most fans in their private league? Which club league will have the most correct picks? Create a bracket, join a private league, and then tune in on MLS Season Pass to see who wins the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs!