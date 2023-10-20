Bracket Challenge

MLS Bracket Challenge is back! Sign up today

MLSsoccer staff

Think you know who wins the Audi 2023 MLS Playoffs? ​

There’s only one way to find out. Brackets open following the final whistle on Decision Day, October 21. Sign up at the link below, and we’ll let you know when to lock in your picks.

2023 MLS Bracket Challenge

Supporters League Challenge

Once registered, don't forget to join your club's private league and compete for bragging rights in the Supporters League Challenge. Every MLS team will have their own private league, where fans can fill out a bracket and compete for points throughout the playoffs. 

Which club will have the most fans in their private league? Which club league will have the most correct picks? Create a bracket, join a private league, and then tune in on MLS Season Pass to see who wins the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs!  

To join a private league, enter the code from the table below for your club’s league at bracket.mlssoccer.com/my-leagues.

Club league codes
Club
Code
Atlanta United FC
ATL
Austin FC
ATX
CF Montréal
MTL
Charlotte FC
CLT
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
Colorado Rapids
COL
Columbus Crew
CLB
DC United
DC
FC Cincinnati
CIN
FC Dallas
DAL
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
Inter Miami CF
MIA
LA Galaxy
LA
LAFC 
LAFC
Minnesota United FC
MIN
Nashville SC
NSH
New England Revolution
NE
New York City FC
NYCFC
New York Red Bulls
RBNY
Orlando City SC
ORL
Philadelphia Union
PHI
Portland Timbers
POR
Real Salt Lake
RSL
San Jose Earthquakes
SJ
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
St. Louis CITY SC
STL
Toronto FC
TOR
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
VAN
