San Diego FC: MLS expansion team unveil name, crest & brand identity

San Diego Football Club unveiled their name, crest and brand identity Friday evening in front of thousands of fans at Snapdragon Stadium, before the 30th MLS club debuts in 2025.

"Our brand identity has been co-created with our fans and supporters over the past six months," said Tom Penn, CEO of San Diego FC. "We believe our crest truly reflects the essence and spirit of San Diego. Our club strives to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America."