Your Saturday Kickoff: Conference Finals Best XI

If we were going on pure ability, we’re close to having enough data points to go ahead and appoint Denis Bouanga (LAFC) as the next great winger in MLS. For now though, we have a lot of data points that tell us Diego Fagundez absolutely ruled this year and didn’t get enough credit for it. He scored six times and delivered 15 (!) assists for Austin. So, yeah, it’s my list and I can vote how I want, and Fagundez deserved it. It’s the principle of the thing. Please… please don’t bring this up when Bouanga scores a hat trick tomorrow.