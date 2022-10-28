Samuel Piette signs long-term extension with CF Montréal

“Already an important part of our club for over five years, Samuel will help us continue moving our project forward in the years to come. He will continue to play a key role both at the club and with the national team, as well as pursue his ongoing work off the field.”

“We are very pleased to sign Samuel, a local Quebec and Canadian player, to this extension,” VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release.

Piette’s new three-year deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option year in 2026.

The 27-year-old joined CFMTL in 2017 after playing in Spain and Germany. He has since notched two goals and 10 assists in 143 matches (127 starts), often deployed in a deep-lying role and helping bring home two Canadian Championships (2019, 2021).

“I am very happy to continue my career at home here in Montreal,” Piette said. “It is an honor and a great pride to wear the CF Montréal jersey and represent my city on and off the field. I want to continue to inspire young people across Quebec.”

Piette is likely bound for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November and December. He’s earned 64 caps to date, helping Canada top Concacaf’s qualification process and book a World Cup return for the first time in 36 years.

The transaction offers some clarity to CF Montréal’s midfield, which appears in transition after a second-place Eastern Conference finish in 2022. Djordje Mihailovic is bound for Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, rising Canadian international Ismael Kone is linked to a transfer abroad himself, and Victor Wanyama’s possible 2023 return is cloudy.

Piette is eight matches away from tying the record for most games played with Montréal, currently held by Patrice Bernier (151). He is also three games away from tying the record for most starts with Montréal in MLS, held by Ignacio Piatti (130).