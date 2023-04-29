Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Nashville-Atlanta become the next great MLS rivalry?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

There’s still a lot to learn though. Here’s what to keep an eye on this weekend.

We’re 10 weeks into this now. Over a quarter of the season is gone. Just like that.

Nashville host Atlanta United today. And — what I’m about to say goes against the established MLS deep magic written 27 years ago, but I’m going to do it anyway as your brave and fearless leader — it’s not a rivalry.

Not yet, anyway. There have been decent games. Plenty of fans make the little less than four hour trip to either stadium. But it’s missing something. A key ingredient. It’s hard to explain exactly what, but consider the first meeting ever between these two teams coincided with Josef tearing his ACL and the start of the pandemic. Just immediate bad vibes.

The rest of the meetings have largely been handled by Nashville as they take care of business against a not so great Atlanta side. Even last year’s match at GEODIS Park, one of the first in the stadium’s existence and a wild atmosphere before the game, featured a couple of hours worth of rain delay that put a damper on the entire experience. Throw in some cultural reasons that basically boil down to “neither city really minds each other, seems like a nice place to visit” and you’re missing the juice needed to make this interesting.

Maybe today can provide that extra bit of oomph. I’m optimistic for a few reasons. One, Atlanta has a ticket program this year that allows season ticket holders to claim free tickets to away games. The club expects 1,700-plus Atlanta United fans in GEODIS Park today. Atlanta fans normally travel well, but that’s a different level.

Second, for the first time in the series history, both teams are good. Audi MLS Cup Playoff-caliber good. Thanks to Atlanta messing around for the first few years of Nashville’s existence, that hasn’t happened yet. The Five Stripes will be depleted a bit without Giorgos Giakoumakis (who could probably start a rivalry on his own), but should still have plenty of talent on the field as they try and contain Hany Mukhtar and break down the best defense in the league.