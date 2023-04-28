Portland Timbers sign midfielder Noel Caliskan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Noel Caliskan through the 2023 MLS season with options in 2024-25, the club announced Friday.
Caliskan, 22, was selected by Portland in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas out of Loyola Marymount University. He signed his first professional contract with T2 ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season and has since scored three goals in four appearances (three starts).
During his four years at LMU (2019-22), the German midfielder registered nine goals and 13 assists in 65 appearances (64 starts). Caliskan was named the West Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2021, ‘22) and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist following his junior season (‘21), among other awards.
At the youth level, Caliskan played club soccer at FC Köln from 2012-17 and Fortuna Düsseldorf from 2017-19.
Caliskan adds to Portland’s central midfield depth with Eryk Williamson out for the year following a torn ACL. Other pieces include club captain Diego Chara, U22 Initiative signing David Ayala and Paraguay international Cristhian Paredes.
