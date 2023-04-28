Portland Timbers sign midfielder Noel Caliskan

Portland Timbers logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Noel Caliskan through the 2023 MLS season with options in 2024-25, the club announced Friday.

Caliskan, 22, was selected by Portland in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas out of Loyola Marymount University. He signed his first professional contract with T2 ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season and has since scored three goals in four appearances (three starts).

During his four years at LMU (2019-22), the German midfielder registered nine goals and 13 assists in 65 appearances (64 starts). Caliskan was named the West Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2021, ‘22) and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist following his junior season (‘21), among other awards.

At the youth level, Caliskan played club soccer at FC Köln from 2012-17 and Fortuna Düsseldorf from 2017-19.

Caliskan adds to Portland’s central midfield depth with Eryk Williamson out for the year following a torn ACL. Other pieces include club captain Diego Chara, U22 Initiative signing David Ayala and Paraguay international Cristhian Paredes.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers Noel Caliskan

Related Stories

Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder David Ruiz
Charlotte FC acquire forward Justin Meram from Real Salt Lake
DC United sign captain Steven Birnbaum to contract extension 
More News
More News
MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 10: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 10: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
Portland Timbers sign midfielder Noel Caliskan
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign midfielder Noel Caliskan
Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder David Ruiz
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder David Ruiz
Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Your Friday Kickoff: Don’t miss the Eastern Conference elite this weekend
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Don’t miss the Eastern Conference elite this weekend
Charlotte FC acquire forward Justin Meram from Real Salt Lake
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire forward Justin Meram from Real Salt Lake
More News
Video
Video
Game Changers: Hany Mukhtar's quest to "stay on top" in MLS
1:54

Game Changers: Hany Mukhtar's quest to "stay on top" in MLS
Top storylines heading into Matchday 10 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 10 | Headlines
Cristian Espinoza has leveled up for the San Jose Earthquakes | Quicker Stats 
0:50

Cristian Espinoza has leveled up for the San Jose Earthquakes | Quicker Stats 
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 9?
1:41

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 9?
More Video