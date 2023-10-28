Your Saturday Kickoff: Can LAFC, Philadelphia return to MLS Cup?

Philadelphia host New England at 5 pm ET. LAFC take on Vancouver at 8 pm ET. Both games are free on Apple TV.

That being said, both are on upset alert heading into tonight. Neither are flying into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with a full head of steam, especially Philadelphia. Here’s how both can hold off a push from two capable underdogs in their respective series.

It’s entirely possible we’re a month and a half away from an MLS Cup rematch. Philadelphia and LAFC both enter tonight’s Round One matchups as slight favorites. From there, it will get a little more difficult. But it isn’t farfetched to imagine one or both teams making it back to the final. There’s still plenty of talent on both sides. And, obviously, they’ve both been here before.

LAFC AVOID THE UPSET IF…

Dénis Bouanga stays hot (or someone else steps up)

Bouanga is entering this series with six goals in his last three games. That includes a Decision Day goal against Vancouver in a 1-1 draw. That’s a heckuva stretch. However…

Three of those goals came against a Minnesota team that dismissed their coach after the match. Two came against an Austin side that had nothing to play for. In the three-game stretch before that, LAFC were shut out by three playoff teams. In that same span, they also failed to find the net in Campeones Cup. Before that, they put four up on the Galaxy after scoring just twice in a three-game stretch against Charlotte, Miami and Portland. Can you see why there might be some concern about the attack even with Bouanga on a roll?

It’s felt at times like it’s Bouanga or nothing for this team. And overall it’s a decidedly different feel from last year’s group that felt like it had overwhelming firepower. Other than Bouanga, LAFC are led in attack by 34-year-old Carlos Vela (nine goals) and then it’s… Ryan Hollingshead or Timothy Tillman (four goals each)?

Or maybe recent signings Mario González and Cristian Olivera are set to step up. They only have three goals across 12 starts between them since they arrived in Los Angeles this summer, but their underlying numbers are solid. Both are averaging about 0.6 xG per 90 minutes. That’s right below Giorgos Giakoumakis (0.63), slightly above Brian White (0.55 xG) and ahead of Bouanga (0.51) Small sample size of course, but those are encouraging numbers. If it’s not going to be Bouanga leading the way, it might have to be the new guys.

They slow down Gauld and White

On the other side, the Whitecaps have a legitimate claim to a more potent 1-2 punch. If it’s not going to be Brian White leading the way, it’s going to be Ryan Gauld. White enters the playoffs with 15 non-penalty goals – two off Bouanga’s league-leading 17 – and five assists. Gauld piled up 11 goals and 12 assists this season.

From there, there’s not a consistent third option in attack. Or even really a dangerous one. LAFC don’t have a consistent option C, but they do have guys who can strike some fear into the back line. It feels like something close to a wash when it comes to options A and B on both sides though. If Gauld and White are the better pair over the next two or three games, the ‘Caps have a chance.

The midfield stays in control

It’s been strange to see LAFC hit a bit of a wall in midfield this year. There’s clearly a ton of talent, but a common criticism of this group has been their inability to control games. Maybe that’s down to losing José Cifuentes, maybe the pieces just don’t quite fit, maybe both and more, but they’re going to have to be sharp in this series and sharp the rest of the playoffs.