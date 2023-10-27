Tamia and Grant Hill join Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride ownership group

The Hills join as limited partners after years of leadership in the Orlando sports and philanthropic communities, and as season-ticket members for each Orlando soccer club.

“We’re very excited to add both Tamia and Grant Hill as part of our ownership group for Orlando City and Orlando Pride," club owner and chairman Mark Wilf said in a release. "Over the past few years, we have gotten to know and appreciate Tamia and Grant, their passion for our clubs, and their commitment to the community.

"Both boast professional resumes that speak for themselves and are highly accomplished individuals in the business world but, more importantly, they are incredible contributors to the greater Orlando area. Tamia and Grant have shown passion and support for our teams for many years, including being staunch supporters of the Orlando Pride since day one, so we are looking forward to continuing to build our organization through their influence and dedication.”

A Hall-of-Fame player during his career in the NBA, Grant Hill spent six seasons as a member of the Orlando Magic as part of a 19-year run that also included stints with the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and the 1995 Rookie of the Year, following one of the most distinguished collegiate careers in NCAA history, in which he won two national titles with the Duke Blue Devils.

Grant Hill has prior experience as a sports owner with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, currently serving as vice chairman of the board. He also sits on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Governors and is the secretary for the NBA Retired Players Association's Board of Governors.

Tamia Hill has enjoyed a decorated career in the music industry, garnering six Grammy Award nominations while collaborating with some of the R&B genre's most well-known producers and fellow artists. She's also the founder of Plus 1 Music Group, which has released her three most recent albums, including Love Life, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart.

The Hills have long been active in the Orlando community, supporting various local non-profits through their work with the Tamia & Grant Hill Foundation, which gives back on the grassroots level in supporting children’s and educational charities, food insecurity, and the arts. Organizations they've supported include Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

"We’d like to thank the Wilf Family for the opportunity to join this incredible organization, and to make our family a part of the Orlando City and Orlando Pride family," Tamia and Grant Hill said. "From the moment we met the Wilfs, we were impressed with their vision for the club and the passion they have for giving back to the Central Florida community, something that is also of great importance to us.