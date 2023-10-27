LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview

Two of the top-scoring teams in the West meet in the first round of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and the Round One Best-of-3 series between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC promises to be a compelling set of matches.

LAFC were third in goals scored (54) in the Western Conference this season and were tops overall in xG (55.6), while Vancouver had the second-most in both categories with 55 goals scored against 54.6 xG.

This is Neil FitzGerald from The Game Day, and with strong finishing capability on both teams, this should be an exciting three-game competition.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS Cup Odds

MLS lines used for Los Angeles vs Vancouver were current as of October 25th at 11 am EST on Bet365 Sportsbook.

Los Angeles FC to win MLS Cup: +550

Los Angeles FC to reach MLS Cup Final: +260

Vancouver Whitecaps FC to win MLS Cup: +4000

Vancouver Whitecaps FC to reach MLS Cup Final: +2000

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Best of Three Prediction

LAFC Wins Series 2-1

Both clubs have been significantly stronger at home than on the road this season. Vancouver have, however, become increasingly competitive on the road in the latter weeks of the season and have only lost two of their last eight road games. LAFC are undefeated in their last four games away from home, so they are also ready for playoff soccer.

The clubs have met two times this season, with Vancouver getting the better of the series, including a 3-2 win in Los Angeles in June and a 1-1 draw more recently at home on Decision Day. Both matches were competitive, however, so this shouldn’t shift the betting line too much.

On the season, LAFC were tops in MLS in xGD (+17.6), while Vancouver were also respectable with a solid xGD (+11.5). Los Angeles also have Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga on the roster, and the Gabon international will be looking to follow up his 20-goal season with some critical strikes in this series.

Expect these games to be closer than many expect, and with longer odds, betting on the Whitecaps for a road upset could generate an excellent return. Brian White’s 15 goals and Ryan Gauld’s 23 goal contributions (11g/12a) make this an unenviable first-round opponent for LAFC, but they will leverage their playoff experience and rigid defense to prevail in three games.

LAFC MLS Cup Future

LAFC to Win MLS Cup (+550) • Bet365 Sportsbook

This team played a significant number of games across multiple tournaments, and despite coming off disappointing defeats to Liga MX teams in Leagues Cup (Monterrey) and Concacaf Champions League (León), they will be fired up to defend their own silverware.

The defending MLS Cup champions have placed themselves in a position to defend their title, and with home field in games one and three (if necessary) of this series, they have what could be the key differentiator over Vancouver.

LAFC have been competing well on the road recently [undefeated in four], and they are coming out of a mid-season lull and into competitive form at the right time. Vancouver is a tough match for the first round, but the Black & Gold's experience will trump out and send them into the later rounds.