Your Monday (Playoff) Kickoff: How SKC and LAFC punched tickets to Conference Semifinals

What happened?: Logan Ndenbe scored his second goal of the series (and his second professional goal) just before halftime and Daniel Sallói finished off a breakaway opportunity as eighth-seeded SKC rolled to a Round One upset over first-seeded St. Louis CITY SC.

So, did we learn anything?: Sporting KC are as scary as any team in the West right now. They didn’t bulldoze St. Louis like they did Game 1, but they still controlled the match from start to finish. They were simply the better team.

That’s been true for a while now. And I don’t mean “better than St. Louis,” I mean “better than the rest of the West.” No team in the West has been better on points per game since the end of SKC’s 10-game winless streak to start the season. I know we keep harping on that, but it’s important to qualify the fact this isn’t a fluky upset generated by sending the MLS Chaos Machine into overdrive. This is one of the league’s best teams taking down a St. Louis side that spent all year outrunning their underlying numbers like the main character in a horror movie. The monster always catches up, right?

That being said, any takes declaring St. Louis’ season some kind of failure after this loss are absurd. They came into the season with no expectations and the league’s second-lowest payroll. It doesn’t matter how they got there or how it ended, the fact they finished with the conference’s best record makes this one of the single-most remarkable performances in MLS history. They’ll likely take a step back next season. But 2023 has been an unprecedented success.