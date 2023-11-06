Sartini outraged as Vancouver Whitecaps exit playoffs: "We didn't have a fair chance"

Sartini also took issue with LAFC's first-half penalty, which Bouanga (24') converted for the game’s lone goal. Before halftime, Sartini similarly thought Vancouver deserved a PK when Richie Laryea went down in the box under pressure from Jesús Murillo .

“If someone does his job and they give a yellow card to Max [Crepeau] in the first half when he was losing time, to Bounaga when he did two professional fouls, to Murillo when he made four fouls in the game,” he said. “If someone does his job, then they’re not keeping fouling you every time. If you allow them to do it, yeah, that’s the problem.”