St. Louis CITY's dream season strikes midnight in playoffs 

St. Louis CITY SC 's first-ever season had just ended in defeat, swept by Sporting Kansas City in the rivals' Round One Best-of-3 series.

But head coach Bradley Carnell was quick to look big picture, rather than dwell on Sunday's 2-1 setback at Children’s Mercy Park that completed the stunning upset for No. 8 SKC over his expansion side that finished first in the Western Conference.

"It's been a year where we've been challenged and we've managed to come out on top and we've grown one step further,” Carnell said after Match 2's elimination.

"We’ve had so many highs and a few lows that we grow from. Unfortunately, we just couldn't recover from this little moment that we were in. But what I saw today gives me hope, gives me hope for the future, and gets me energized and excited for what's to come."

Carnell understands the reality of Major League Soccer, where success is usually judged by a deep Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run. But CITY SC's debut campaign, which defied expectations and was a record-breaking one by just about every measurable metric, didn't translate to postseason success.

St. Louis were thumped 4-1 by Sporting KC at CITYPARK in Match 1 before an improved road showing Sunday night where Célio Pompeu's 86th-minute goal sparked hope of forcing Match 3. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to craft a storybook ending.

"We've shown it and proven it that this recipe works, the way we do things works, the way we grow together as humans and as pros – right now it's a proven concept over 34 matchdays in a regular season," Carnell said. "Can we get it to be a proven concept in the playoffs?