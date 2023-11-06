LAFC advance past Vancouver Whitecaps: "We want to go all the way again"

"[In] the important moments of the game, we are focused, and we are performing well at the moment, and maybe the most important thing is we are healthy," head coach Steve Cherundolo said postgame. "At this stage of the season, with the amount of games we've played, it's an achievement all in itself."

The reigning MLS Cup champions have experienced a lengthy season that's included Concacaf Champions League , Leagues Cup , US Open Cup and Campeones Cup . After going trophy-less in those competitions, they're now one step closer to a second-straight MLS title – and with a clean bill of health.

Eight days after a 5-2 win at BMO Stadium in Match 1, the Black & Gold's 1-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday night at BC Place saw them sweep the clubs' Round One Best-of-3 series.

Defense the name of the game in Match 2

LAFC's offense was on full display in Match 1, finding the net five times against the Whitecaps. That wasn't the case in Match 2: Dénis Bouanga's 24th-minute penalty, coupled with a five-save shutout from Maxime Crépeau, was all the visitors needed to advance.

It was a different style of winning: LAFC's only other 1-0 triumph across all competitions in 2023 was June 21 against Seattle Sounders FC.

"I think it's always a goal of ours, and certainly my personal philosophy on how to play this game and how to coach this team, is to be well-balanced, to be able to have solutions in all phases of the game," Cherundolo said.

"Tonight, the last 15 or 20 minutes, defending in a deeper block and our in-box defending was excellent, and it was important and needed. And I think this time of year, to close games out, it's also very important to have the belief and show others you can keep a clean sheet, also away from home."