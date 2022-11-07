Your Monday Kickoff: Which teams can take an LAFC-type jump this offseason?

Today at noon ET, MLS clubs may begin making adjustments to their rosters and conducting trades with other MLS teams. On Nov. 9 at noon ET, that trade window will close. The offseason is officially upon us. Check out the off-season calendar here.

The headline question is a little misguided, but I had to reel you in here somehow. Pretty much every team in MLS is an LAFC offseason away from taking whatever their next step is. We talked about it yesterday, but I want to hammer home that the 2021-2022 LAFC offseason is as good as we’ve seen. Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini, Cristian Tello and Denis Bouanga will rightfully grab most of the headlines, but LAFC would have been CGI food if they had only added those four. They would have looked great in theory, but lacked a whole lot of substance. LAFC won the double because they signed Ilie Sanchez in free agency and traded for Kellyn Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Franco Escobar and Maxime Crepeau.

So the answer to “which teams are an LAFC offseason away” is “pretty much all of them.” Every single team can take a jump forward by adding proven MLS value to their roster. But as the offseason begins, maybe we can reframe that question a bit. Which teams are a few quality moves away from challenging for a trophy next year?