Steve Cherundolo: LAFC’s MLS Cup-winning coach flaunts “two titles”

LOS ANGELES – Steve Cherundolo, in his first year as an MLS head coach, has secured the two biggest domestic trophies available.

“I was able to convince the right people to give me a shot,” Cherundolo said, “and I think they are happy with their decision now.”

But LAFC believed Cherundolo was their guy, giving the 43-year-old a chance to prove himself in MLS. He’s passed the initial tests with flying colors.

He spent the 2021 campaign leading the Las Vegas Lights, LAFC’s USL Championship affiliate, amassing a not-so-flattering record. A second-division developmental squad in some respects, they’d won just six of 32 games under Cherundolo’s leadership – not quite the record you’d expect to follow now- Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley, LAFC’s inaugural manager who spent 2018-21 steering an expansion path before a mutually agreed-upon departure.

Amid the postgame celebrations, Gareth Bale ’s late equalizer and John McCarthy ’s shootout heroics, it’s perhaps easy to forget Cherundolo’s announced hiring back on Jan. 3 was met with some level of skepticism.

“I felt very well prepared for this job, and I think maybe two titles speaks for itself,” said the first-year manager after his Black & Gold downed the Philadelphia Union , 3-0, on penalty kicks following a 3-3 draw entering best-of territory .

It’s quite the résumé he’s starting to amass, leading LAFC to their first-ever MLS Cup title Saturday after claiming the Supporters' Shield, and you could hardly blame the confidence he let surface at Banc of California Stadium.

The directness of Cherundolo’s dealings with the press is perhaps a nod to his amassing ​​more than 15 years of playing experience in Germany’s first and second divisions. The San Diego, California-area native never played domestically, and is affectionally known as the “Mayor of Hannover” – a recognition of his legendary status and Bundesliga appearances record held at Hannover 96.

After retiring in 2014, Cherundolo’s first forays into coaching came in Deutschland as well. Assistant gigs at Hannover and VfB Stuttgart were among the stops, as was a period in the German youth national team system. A distinguished right back who made three World Cup rosters with the United States (2002, '06, '10), life could have remained overseas.

But an opportunity with LAFC’s organization came calling, and he’s turned them into the first Cup-Supporters’ Shield double winners since Toronto FC accomplished that feat in 2017. Cherundolo expected no less.

“For me, the goal is always to maximize the potential of this group, and anything short of a Supporters' Shield or MLS Cup for this group with this mentality wouldn't have been enough,” said Cherundolo.