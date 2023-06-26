Your Monday Kickoff: Making sense of MLS’ extremely crowded standings

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

MLS NEXT Cup has concluded with four new champions. New York Red Bulls’ U15s took home a title, as did Atlanta United’s U16s. The Galaxy took home the U17 championship and the Revolution pulled off a repeat at the U19 level, winning their second straight trophy.

The club announced Monday they’re moving on without Bradley. Additionally, assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber has been relieved of his duties. Terry Dunfield has been appointed interim head coach of TFC after serving as head coach of the club’s U-17 academy team.

Another week gone and the big ol’ confusing mess in the middle of the pack keeps getting bigger and messier. Who’s actually good? Who’s actually bad? I have no idea and neither do you. Most teams are at least 19 games in, and I still don’t know what any of this is. And I’m scared. Let’s talk it out.

The Power Rankings are going to be wild this week. How do you even begin to sort out the middle of the pack? There’s a nine-point gap in the Supporters’ Shield standings between fifth-place St. Louis and 21st-place Chicago. So, just for my sanity, let’s go back real quick and take a look at the critical questions I asked earlier…

Well, I think we can definitively point to a few teams in the East. FC Cincinnati are actually good, even if they got blown up by a solid D.C. United team this weekend. They were missing a handful of key players, and it’s just their second loss of the season. They’re still actually good.

New England, Nashville and Philly are all actually good too. The Revs are getting production at striker, and are undefeated at home. Nashville have the best player in the league, have added a couple of complimentary pieces to help him and have one huge addition on the way in the form of whatever DP striker they go for. And the Union have been the best team in the East over the last half-decade. We know for sure they’re good.

In the West…well, it’s weird. LAFC have lost three of six since the CCL final, including this weekend’s loss to Vancouver. They’re definitely still good, but their packed schedule may keep them from piling up points the way you’d expect a good team to do. St. Louis showed some resilience this weekend and pulled out a huge win at San Jose despite missing their two DPs due to injury. That being said, it’s still not entirely clear if they’re \good\ or just a middle-of-the-pack team that’s been more opportunistic so far. You’d just like the underlying numbers to inspire a little more confidence.

And then there’s Seattle, who I think might genuinely be good, but sure haven’t looked like it lately. At least on the surface. Over the course of a rough 14-game stretch that began with a loss to Portland, American Soccer Analysis’ expected points model has Seattle at 1.54 points per game. They’ve averaged 1.14 points per game over that span. That doesn’t make them the unluckiest team over that span (oh, hiya, Minnesota), but they’re near the top of the unlucky list around the league.