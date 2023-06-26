MLS NEXT Cup: Atlanta, LA, New England & New York bring home silverware

Here’s a look at how each age group finished down in Texas, as well as the individual awards.

Late goals and come-from-behind results were a theme over the weekend as four 2022-23 MLS NEXT Cup champions were crowned at Toyota Stadium.

But two of New York’s star strikers had other ideas. Two minutes after Lachhab’s goal, Julian Hall equalized. On the cusp of stoppage time, Tanner Rosborough raced onto a deflected ball in the box and lashed home the winning goal, sealing a 2-1 win.

A Zaky Lachhab goal in the 76th minute had the Canadian side poised for yet another win. The goal came late during a half where the New York Red Bulls had missed several chances to open the scoring.

CF Montréal were just minutes away from capping off a dream run to an MLS NEXT Cup title.

Two of the best Under-16 teams all year made it to the MLS NEXT Cup final. Top-seeded Strikers FC survived a series of tests in Frisco to square off against Atlanta United, the second seed entering the tournament.

Atlanta ultimately held on to lift the trophy, as a pair of first-half goals secured a 3-1 win against Strikers.

A great finish from Cooper Sanchez in the 15th minute provided a dream start for Atlanta. Rocket RItarita converted a penalty shortly after, putting Atlanta in a strong position against a potent Strikers FC attack.

It came as no surprise that Cole Harris cut into the lead, bagging a goal in the 57th minute. And when Sanchez picked up a second yellow, Atlanta had to finish the game down a man.

But a series of substitutions would pay off, as Joseph Gonzalez bagged a goal from the bench the round out the scoring and cue the celebrations.