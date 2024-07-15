Your Monday Kickoff: Is the Supporters’ Shield field thinning out?

Well, it seemed like Inter Miami could sit back and enjoy all the benefits of the rest of the Shield winners stepping on rakes this weekend. But right as they were thinking about cracking open a celebratory bottle of champagne, Lionel Messi left the Copa América final with a non-contact injury that made his ankle look like it might have an extra-terrestrial set to pop out of it any moment. He’s going to miss time. The question is whether or not he’ll just miss a Leagues Cup game or two, or whether it will be something long-term.