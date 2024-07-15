Your Monday Kickoff: Is the Supporters’ Shield field thinning out?

Messi repeats as Copa América champion with Argentina, leaves final injured
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has lifted a second straight Copa América title with Argentina, helping his country earn a 1-0 victory over Colombia in Sunday's final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, Messi needed to leave the game early with a non-contact injury that caused his ankle to swell tremendously.
New England Revolution transfer Henrich Ravas to Polish team
The New England Revolution have transferred goalkeeper Henrich Ravas to Polish top-flight side KS Cracovia. Ravas departs after making 12 appearances (all competitions) for New England this season. He was acquired in January from Polish club Widzew Łódź. The 26-year-old recently represented Slovakia at UEFA Euro 2024, though didn't compete during their Round of 16 run.
This weekend benefitted exactly one of the six teams in the Supporters’ Shield race. Even Inter Miami, who stood off to the side on Saturday while everyone else dropped points, managed to catch a stray on Sunday. With five teams faltering, one team thriving and a little less than a third of the season left for most teams in the race, I figured now is a good time to check in and see where everyone is at.
- 48 points in 23 games (15W-5L-3D record)
You might have heard already, but every newsletter is somebody’s first, right? Cincinnati are having a bit of a center back crisis. 2023 MLS Defender of the Year, Matt Miazga, is out for the season, as is Nick Hagglund. Miles Robinson, who’s now the anchor of an increasingly makeshift back line, picked up a red card this weekend and will miss his final game before heading to the Olympics.
The good news there is Robinson will only miss a couple of MLS games. But still, every game counts. And losses like their 3-1 misstep against Charlotte on Saturday can hurt in a race like this. Cincy are still on top of the standings after the loss, and Lucho Acosta is still putting up MVP-caliber numbers and Luca Orellano is still one of the most exciting young stars in the league, but it’s really, really tough to consistently earn points in MLS when your depth really starts to get tested.
- 47 points in 23 games (14W-4L-5D record)
Well, it seemed like Inter Miami could sit back and enjoy all the benefits of the rest of the Shield winners stepping on rakes this weekend. But right as they were thinking about cracking open a celebratory bottle of champagne, Lionel Messi left the Copa América final with a non-contact injury that made his ankle look like it might have an extra-terrestrial set to pop out of it any moment. He’s going to miss time. The question is whether or not he’ll just miss a Leagues Cup game or two, or whether it will be something long-term.
The Herons have two manageable games against Toronto and Chicago this week before the Leagues Cup break. Their first MLS game back is on Aug. 24. It just so happens to be against FC Cincinnati. Based on how the last meeting went, they could really, really use Messi for that one.
- 43 points in 22 games (13W-5L-4D record)
If you’re going to end a 10-game unbeaten run, do it in style? I guess?
LAFC looked like the best team in MLS for a couple of months, and Columbus came to LA and blew it all up. LAFC got battered in a 5-1 loss to Columbus and immediately had to relinquish their status as the league’s hottest team. The first leg of one of their toughest three-game stretches of the year went as poorly as it possibly could have.
Now, they have to regroup for a double-game week that features matchups with RSL and Seattle. If they can bounce back, they’re still in great shape for the final stretch. If this stumble turns into a fall, they might be in a bit of trouble.
All considered though, it’s still hard to pick against them. They’re clearly the best team in the West. And in a tight Shield race, that might be enough. That’s especially true if Olivier Giroud can make an instant impact upon arrival.
- 43 points in 23 games (12W-4L-7D record)
RSL are starting to show some cracks. They’ve lost two of their last four, including this weekend’s 3-0 shellacking from the Timbers. It seems like the bottom line is that RSL are a very, very, very good team, but are still probably a step below a Shield-caliber team. If they can’t get out of first gear against LAFC and Colorado in this upcoming double-game week, that honestly might be that for their Shield chances.
Then again, they have a little more roster flexibility than everyone else on this list. They can add a couple of key pieces by the time the Leagues Cup break is over. If those players are game-changers from the jump, then it’s not hard to envision RSL getting hot down the stretch and making this happen. It’s hard to find players who are game-changers from the jump, though.
- 43 points in 24 games (12W-5L-7D record)
The Galaxy may be a little too flawed at this point to really push for this. They fell to LAFC on July 4, bounced back with a 2-1 win over Minnesota and then followed that up this weekend with an ugly 2-0 loss against FC Dallas.
To be fair, they were missing Dejan Joveljic against Dallas and it became immediately clear they had no real solution for that. If Joveljic can be healthy down the stretch - or LA can find a quality backup - they’ll at least have a chance. If not, they won’t be in the running for the Shield on Decision Day. Even if he is healthy though, do you trust that defense?
By the way, they need to find a solution or two quickly. They, like LAFC and RSL, have a huge week on the way. They’ll host Colorado and Portland in what should feel like must-win games. Even this late in the game, a top-four spot isn’t a given.
- 42 points in 21 games (12W-3L-6D record)
After this weekend’s comically frightening 5-1 win over a red-hot LAFC side, the Crew are firmly back in the Shield race discussion. With wins against Charlotte and Atlanta this week, they would be on 48 points after 23 games, the same mark as your current Shield leaders, FC Cincinnati. They’re in full apex predator mode right now and the five teams in front of them should be terrified.
Columbus have won five of six and haven’t really missed a beat since Aidan Morris left. They’re adding in a couple of new pieces to the mix, like new midfielder Dylan Chambost and recent trade acquisition Aziel Jackson, and both should provide another boost. It doesn’t seem that, as of now, any of their other key pieces are heading anywhere. That includes head coach Wilfried Nancy. Basically, everything is tilting toward Columbus right now. And if the rest of the Shield winners keep faltering around them, the Crew are going to continue to thrive. I wouldn’t advise betting against them.
Good luck out there. Get hot and stay hot.