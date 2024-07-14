Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution transfer Henrich Ravas to Polish team

The New England Revolution have transferred goalkeeper Henrich Ravas to Polish top-flight side KS Cracovia, the club announced Sunday.

Ravas departs after making 12 appearances (all competitions) for New England this season. He was acquired in January from Polish club Widzew Łódź.

The 26-year-old recently represented Slovakia at UEFA Euro 2024, though didn't compete during their Round of 16 run.

"The Revolution would like to thank Henrich for his professionalism and dedication during his time in New England," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release. "We wish Henrich all the best in the future."

As Ravas exits, New England have Aljaz Ivacic as their starting goalkeeper and Earl Edwards Jr. in reserve.

In Caleb Porter's first season as head coach, the Revs are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

