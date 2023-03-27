Your Monday Kickoff: How real were Matchday 5 results across MLS? 

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Another week gone by, another week full of questions to ask. We probably don’t have any real answers yet, but we’re getting closer and closer.

Well, there are a few key patterns that showed up in the previous normal weekends and this not-so-normal one. We’ll get to those. As for the rest of it, maybe don’t discard any new info, but maybe don’t hold it too close to your heart either.

In a league where the difference between top players and depth guys is bigger than any other, your depth issues can become apparent in an instant. What can we take away from any of it then?

Not one, not two, not three, but four goals for Jordan Morris this weekend, y’all. He has seven on the season and looks like he’s on a different level right now. He’s leveraging his elite physical skillset into chances and goals in a way he never has before.

Morris’s career high for goals in a season is 12. That came back in 2016. He hit 10 a couple of times (in 2019 and the shortened 2020 season). He had seven over the entirety of last season. This is something new and something special. And it seems largely down to an improved understanding of how to use his explosiveness effectively off the ball. When you’re bigger, stronger, faster and smarter than everyone else, you’re going to do pretty well.