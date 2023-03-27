MLS NEXT Pro: Austin FC II and MNUFC2 steal the show on opening night

Season II of MLS NEXT Pro kicked off with a bang in the form of six goals across two matches in the Western Conference.

Austin FC II took care of business in its league debut and treated those in attendance at Parmer Field to a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over in-state foe Houston Dynamo 2.

We also saw a snow game, where another brace took place. Diogo Pacheco’s heroics did most of the talking in MNUFC2’s first road win of the season. His two goals went a long way in putting together a convincing 3-0 win over Real Monarchs.