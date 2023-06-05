Your Monday Kickoff: Club León deserve their flowers for CCL win over LAFC

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Club León won last night’s second leg 1-0 to take a 3-1 aggregate win in the Concacaf Champions League Final . LAFC have fallen short in the final for the second time in club history.

All that said, I don’t think anyone needs to panic about an “MLS HASN’T CLOSED THE GAP!!!” narrative from this final – small sample size for the current crop of teams and all that. Now is not the time to tear it all down and restructure how MLS teams are allowed to construct rosters in the pursuit of becoming the best top-to-bottom league in Concacaf.

Just want to take a moment to give Club León their well-deserved flowers. LAFC are excellent. Club León didn’t care. They put together a picture-perfect series, other than one late misstep at the end of the first leg. Even with the pressure of that late Denis Bouanga goal in leg one, they came to LA, took a couple of glancing blows and controlled the rest of the game. I’m not sure we’re truly talking about the single best team on the continent by a number of criteria, but no one could have better handled the tournament scenarios they faced. Their win in the Final didn’t have the cinematic feel of their comeback win over Tigres, but that’s exactly what made it so impressive.

We haven’t really talked about Chicho Arango much because we haven’t had to. It didn’t really cross my mind until last night that “Hey, it sure would be nice to have a game-changing No. 9 on the field right now.” I’m not saying it would have changed everything against an ultra-professional Club León team, but you never know. Seems like a better option than not having Arango out there.

It’s generally been totally fine that Arango left LAFC. Without doing a roster rules deep dive on a Monday morning, we’ll just say there were contract demands they couldn’t meet. Plus, they’ve been racking up points in MLS despite CCL play and, in theory, could eventually bring in a Young DP striker this summer. But, man, the fact they didn’t get another true striker in after Arango’s departure feels, in hindsight, like something worth questioning. Even if it only really became noticeable during this series. CCL and Club World Cup berth is the ultimate goal, right? You might as well go all in.

LAFC, of course, will be totally fine. Heck, they’ll probably be right back in this same spot this time next year. But if there’s a real “what if” here around LAFC not utilizing their full allotment of DPs with a possible continental title on the line, if there’s anything to wonder about beyond “If I were LAFC, I would have played better,” I think it’s that.