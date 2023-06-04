Zlatan Ibrahimović: Ex-LA Galaxy star retires from professional soccer

MLS fans, though, will never forget when the enigmatic striker joined LA in 2018 and announced himself with a heroic substitute appearance in the first-ever El Trafico vs. arch-rival LAFC . From there, Ibrahimović engaged in a back-and-forth rivalry with Carlos Vela before ultimately departing after the 2019 campaign .

"The time has come to say goodbye to football, not to you," Ibrahimović said at the San Siro.

The former LA Galaxy star, age 41, announced his decision Sunday after AC Milan’s final game of the 2022-23 Serie A season. The Swedish legend had explored the possibility of continuing playing, but called it quits after injuries limited his role with I Rossoneri.

While with the Galaxy, Ibrahimović scored 52 goals and supplied 17 assists in 56 regular-season games. He was both a two-time MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection, joining the likes of David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Landon Donovan and Chicharito as world-famous superstars to wear Galaxy colors.

Ibrahimović was named the 2018 MLS Newcomer of the Year and finished second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race two years in a row. He scored the 2018 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year on his debut with the Galaxy, among the most iconic moments in league history.

"I came, I saw, I conquered," Ibrahimović said upon leaving LA. "Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome."