Zlatan Ibrahimović: Ex-LA Galaxy star retires from professional soccer

Zlatan LA

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Sigal

Zlatan Ibrahimović, an iconic and generational striker, has retired from professional soccer.

The former LA Galaxy star, age 41, announced his decision Sunday after AC Milan’s final game of the 2022-23 Serie A season. The Swedish legend had explored the possibility of continuing playing, but called it quits after injuries limited his role with I Rossoneri.

"The time has come to say goodbye to football, not to you," Ibrahimović said at the San Siro.

Ibrahimović’s professional career spanned from 1999-2023, playing for famed European clubs like Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, AC Milan and more.

MLS fans, though, will never forget when the enigmatic striker joined LA in 2018 and announced himself with a heroic substitute appearance in the first-ever El Trafico vs. arch-rival LAFC. From there, Ibrahimović engaged in a back-and-forth rivalry with Carlos Vela before ultimately departing after the 2019 campaign.

Iconic MLS Players: World-class goals, skill shaped Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy tenure

While with the Galaxy, Ibrahimović scored 52 goals and supplied 17 assists in 56 regular-season games. He was both a two-time MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection, joining the likes of David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Landon Donovan and Chicharito as world-famous superstars to wear Galaxy colors.

Ibrahimović was named the 2018 MLS Newcomer of the Year and finished second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race two years in a row. He scored the 2018 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year on his debut with the Galaxy, among the most iconic moments in league history. 

"I came, I saw, I conquered," Ibrahimović said upon leaving LA. "Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome."

RELATED

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
LA Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Related Stories

LA Galaxy's Memo Rodríguez wins Goal of the Matchday
LA Galaxy feel "no pressure off" after emotional win at RSL
Voting open for 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
More News
More News
USA bounced from U-20 World Cup with quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay
FIFA U-20 World Cup

USA bounced from U-20 World Cup with quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay
Zlatan Ibrahimović: Ex-LA Galaxy star retires from professional soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimović: Ex-LA Galaxy star retires from professional soccer
Your Sunday Kickoff: LAFC chase CCL title tonight vs. Club León, All-Star performances in Matchday 17
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: LAFC chase CCL title tonight vs. Club León, All-Star performances in Matchday 17
St. Louis CITY use "a bit of chaos" to smash MLS expansion records

St. Louis CITY use "a bit of chaos" to smash MLS expansion records
Emanuel Reynoso gives Minnesota United their "Lebron" back

Emanuel Reynoso gives Minnesota United their "Lebron" back
Luciano Acosta finds "best form" as FC Cincinnati roll through MLS

Luciano Acosta finds "best form" as FC Cincinnati roll through MLS
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | June 3, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | June 3, 2023
PK Goal: R. Gauld vs. SKC, 88'
0:40

PK Goal: R. Gauld vs. SKC, 88'
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 3, 2023
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 3, 2023
Goal: J. Cascante vs. RSL, 90+2'
0:28

Goal: J. Cascante vs. RSL, 90+2'
More Video