Your Monday Kickoff: Big questions as the playoff picture starts to come together

The last true slate of midweek games this season starts tomorrow with five games on Tuesday and four on Wednesday (plus a Campeones Cup match between NYCFC and Liga MX champions Atlas ). Highlights include Tuesday’s matchup between Minnesota United and LAFC at 8 p.m. ET on MLS LIVE on ESPN+ , and Wednesday meetings between Orlando City and Atlanta plus Austin and RSL. See the full schedule here .

Can NYCFC miss the playoffs?

Dear reader, they sure can. Every team below them either has a game or two in hand and NYCFC are one of the single worst teams in MLS right now. It would take a spectacular run from New England or Inter Miami from below the line to make it happen, but the fact it’s even in play should horrify everyone in the Bronx.

If NYCFC lose out, they’ll be on 46 points. If the eighth-place Revs win three of their last four games—totally plausible considering those four games are Houston, Montréal (already locked down a playoff spot), Atlanta and Chicago — they’ll be on 47 points. Seventh-place Columbus would need just two wins over their last five, sixth-place Cincy would need five points over their last four games, and Orlando would need five points over their final five games.

We’re not far from the timeline where this all goes down exactly as described because, my goodness, are NYCFC struggling right now. They’ve lost seven of their last ten and won just once in that span. Their 1-0 loss to Charlotte this weekend after the expansion side went down to 10 men in the 56th minute was particularly horrifying. They’re flailing to the extent that “Talles Magno, false-ish nine” has become a thing they’re doing. And now they’ve got to finish the season against the Red Bulls, Orlando and Atlanta.

Now, the good news is that Keaton Parks made a substitute appearance against Charlotte. Parks had been out since late June and his absence has been a critical factor in NYCFC’s collapse. If anyone can steady the ship… it’s Taty Castellanos suddenly returning out of nowhere. But Parks can also be a huge factor over the final three games and whatever playoff games are yet to come.