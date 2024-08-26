Your Monday Kickoff: Are Columbus enjoying the best run in MLS history?

I think that mostly covers it. I’ll add that I know we’re running out of things to say, but don’t take this for granted while it’s happening. It’s highly likely we won’t see a run like this from a team like this ever again. The Crew are as special as they come.

The Crew are champions… again. The Crew were the far better side than LAFC… again. And we’ve genuinely run out of things to say. To avoid repeating ourselves too much, let’s just bullet point our typical conversation each time the Crew pull off another huge win…

His first came after he skyed to reach an outstanding cross from Mohamed Farsi and the second came on a Cucho cross that suddenly became a shot before LAFC keeper Hugo Lloris could realize what happened. After that, the Crew and Jacen Russell-Rowe went ahead and killed this one off.

Tai Baribo continued his absurd Leagues Cup run, but goals from Calvin Harris and Oliver Larraz gave Zack Steffen a chance to continue his Leagues Cup run, too. Steffen won his third penalty shootout of the tournament and the Rapids clinched a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup. It’s a well-earned reward for a side that suffered through a miserable (and unlucky) 2023 and got a facelift this offseason. They’ve turned into a genuinely good team and were excellent in this tournament.

As always, they can and will keep getting away with this. Luis Suárez scored twice in the very first moments of the match and that’s all Inter Miami needed to pull off a 2-0, playoff-berth-clinching win despite creating next to nothing besides those two chances and being second-best to FC Cincinnati the rest of the game. Final xG tally: 0.6 for Miami to Cincy’s 2.0. That’s just how this works. You should be used to it by now.

A couple of quick notes on the Cincy side. First, they didn’t have Lucho Acosta in the starting lineup. With the Shield out of reach now, objective No. 1 from here on out is giving him as much time off the field as he needs to get healthy. Second, they weren’t sharp enough at the back at the start of the game. It’s going to take time for new center back Chidozie Awaziem to gel with this group and it’s clear it’s just not going to be the same without Matt Miazga.