Colorado Rapids down Philadelphia Union, secure Concacaf Champions Cup berth

Steffen denied consecutive shots from Dániel Gazdag and Tai Baribo, helping the Rapids secure a 3-1 PK shootout win after playing to a 2-2 draw at Subaru Park.

Extra time came courtesy of Colorado homegrown Oliver Larraz's stunning first-time volley early in the second half that leveled the score after Baribo struck for a brace late in the opening half.

Back from suspension after missing Philly's semifinal loss at the Columbus Crew, the Israeli international canceled out Calvin Harris' 38th-minute opener with a pair of rapid-fire tallies that put him atop the Leagues Cup Golden Boot race with seven goals. The Crew's Diego Rossi and LAFC's Denis Bouanga, who'll meet in Sunday's final at Lower.com Field, have six goals apiece.