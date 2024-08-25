Colorado Rapids down Philadelphia Union, secure Concacaf Champions Cup berth

Zack Steffen's penalty-shootout heroics led the Colorado Rapids past the Philadelphia Union in Sunday's Leagues Cup Third Place match, clinching a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leagues Cup.
Steffen denied consecutive shots from Dániel Gazdag and Tai Baribo, helping the Rapids secure a 3-1 PK shootout win after playing to a 2-2 draw at Subaru Park.
Extra time came courtesy of Colorado homegrown Oliver Larraz's stunning first-time volley early in the second half that leveled the score after Baribo struck for a brace late in the opening half.
Back from suspension after missing Philly's semifinal loss at the Columbus Crew, the Israeli international canceled out Calvin Harris' 38th-minute opener with a pair of rapid-fire tallies that put him atop the Leagues Cup Golden Boot race with seven goals. The Crew's Diego Rossi and LAFC's Denis Bouanga, who'll meet in Sunday's final at Lower.com Field, have six goals apiece.
However, Baribo's brace wasn't enough to avoid a Colorado comeback and eventual win that puts the Rapids back into the international spotlight after a Cinderella Leagues Cup run.
Goles
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Colorado's makeover in their season under head coach Chris Armas is looking better by the day, thanks to a brilliant Leagues Cup tournament. After downing four straight LIGA MX opponents, the Rapids got their just rewards by qualifying for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup - the continent's marquee club competition. Additionally, they'll head into the final stretch of the MLS regular season with newfound vigor as they look to lock up a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: When Steffen denied Gazdag - Philly's go-to penalty-kick taker - on the Union's first PK kick, it set the tone in a shootout that the Rapids completely dominated.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Colorado's biggest hero of Leagues Cup, Steffen came through yet again with two massive saves in the PK shootout win that ensured the Rapids a CCC berth.
Next Up
- PHI: Wednesday. Aug. 28 vs. Columbus Crew | 7:30 pm ET (Apple TV - Free) | MLS Regular Season
- COL: Saturday, Aug. 31 at FC Dallas | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season