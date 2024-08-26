Matchday

Olivier Giroud: French star scores first LAFC goal in Leagues Cup final

24-LC-Newsdesk-Thumb-Giroud
MLSsoccer staff

What a moment to score your first LAFC goal.

Legendary French striker Olivier Giroud opened his account for the Black & Gold during Sunday's Leagues Cup 2024 final at Lower.com Field, rising highest to head the ball into the net and knot the score at 1-1 in the 57th minute.

Giroud's goal canceled out a powerful header from Cucho Hernández that gave Columbus Crew a 1-0 edge just before the halftime break.

Since joining LAFC, France's all-time goal scorer has made four appearances for the club. His first goal also came in his first start with the Black & Gold, who are looking for their first title since winning MLS Cup 2022 presented by Audi.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Leagues Cup Los Angeles Football Club Olivier Giroud

