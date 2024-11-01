Your Friday Kickoff: Will Orlando, Galaxy lock up Conference Semifinal spots tonight?

Round One resumes tonight
Charlotte FC host Orlando City in a must-win for the Crown at 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass). Then Colorado will try and stay alive as they welcome the Galaxy at 9:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass).
It’s back to Round One tonight. Never count out the home team in MLS, right?
Hey, remind me what happened in Game 1?
The Lions were all over Charlotte in Game 1. Facundo Torres and Martin Ojeda both found the net and Orlando out-created The Crown 1.9 xG to 0.8. Orlando took 17 shots to Charlotte’s eight. Charlotte had a couple of decent chances, but the Lions were in control here from start to finish.
Unfortunately for Charlotte, DP No. 10 Pep Biel didn’t stay in control of his emotions at the end of the game. He picked up a red card in stoppage time of a game that had already been decided and will miss tonight’s must-win matchup.
Who are the key players tonight?
It’s important to keep pointing out that Orlando’s turnaround this season coincided pretty directly with them giving the keys to the No. 10 spot in the 4-2-3-1 setup to Martin Ojeda. He hasn’t been an MVP-caliber chance creator or a box-crasher putting up big goal-scoring numbers, but he has been good to great at everything they’ve needed him to be good to great at. His non-penalty xG + xA numbers per 90 put him in the 86th percentile among other attacking midfielders in MLS this season. That’s all they’ve needed him to be.
In turn, that’s helped Facundo Torres thrive. The Uruguayan has scored seven times in his last 10 games and seems to be coming good in the way Orlando always hoped, at just the right time.
Meanwhile, Charlotte will have to readjust a bit without Biel. That probably means turning to winger Kerwin Vargas, but a small part of me hopes they do something unexpected and get Patrick Agyemang in the starting lineup. Mostly because we just love Patrick Agyemang.
That’s a tough ask though. You don’t want to do anything to accidentally slow down Karol Swiderski, who’s thrived as Charlotte’s No. 9 since returning to Carolina. Swiderski has six goals and two assists in nine starts.
No matter what they do, someone will have to step up and keep Biel’s absence from being felt.
Is there a chance for Game 3?
Definitely! Orlando are as hot as anyone, but Charlotte were coming into the playoffs on an upward swing too. They were outclassed on the road in Game 1, but a lot of teams were. That’s kind of just how MLS goes. Now Charlotte can get back home in what will presumably be one of the biggest crowds in MLS this year and try to put on a show in their first home playoff game. Even without Biel - who, frankly, hasn’t been overwhelming anyway - they’ve got a chance to dig their heels in and get this back to Orlando. It’s a tough ask, but home teams are gonna home team more often than not.
Hey, remind me what happened in Game 1?
Nothing safe for your kids to read about.
The Galaxy delivered one of the single worst playoff beatdowns in recent memory last week. Dejan Joveljić and Riqui Puig each scored a brace as LA steamrolled their way to a 5-0 win. You and I had the same exact number of shots on goal as the Rapids did in that game. The final xG tally ended up at 2.2 to 0.0. Colorado did in fact take a shot, but it came from about 30 yards out. So.
Yeah, the Rapids feel kind of cooked.
Who are the key players tonight?
I don’t need to remind you about Joveljic, Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. One of the most dynamic attacking groups we’ve ever seen in MLS should be fully prepared to end this early in Colorado.
On the other side… I mean, based on Game 1, it’s goalkeeper Zack Steffen who will likely have to stop a lot of shots if things don’t change quickly. Like, a lot.
Is there a chance for Game 3?
Look, we’re trying to not be too dismissive here. You can’t count out a home team, especially at altitude. But we all saw what happened in Game 1 and we’ve all been seeing what’s going on with the Rapids the last few weeks. They look mentally and physically gassed. Their run to third place in Leagues Cup earned them a Concacaf Champions Cup spot but it also took the wind out of their sails.
I think that’s a fair trade for this group in a season where no one really knew where to set expectations. Unfortunately, it’s not conducive to winning a playoff series against an elite attacking side.
Yeah, there’s a chance. It’s just not a big one.
St. Louis CITY SC stadium renamed Energizer Park: St. Louis CITY SC have partnered with Energizer to rename the club's stadium to Energizer Park.
- Greg Vanney explained how the club shaped LA Galaxy's return to MLS Cup contender status.
- Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan has found the Fountain of Youth.
- Charlotte FC are anticipating a "major boost" in their must-win matchup with Orlando City.
- Lionel Messi identified the key to Inter Miami's MLS Cup potential.
- Take a look at who stood out during October in MLS NEXT.
Good luck out there. Wear appropriate attire for the occasion.