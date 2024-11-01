Your Friday Kickoff: Will Orlando, Galaxy lock up Conference Semifinal spots tonight?

It’s back to Round One tonight. Never count out the home team in MLS, right?

Hey, remind me what happened in Game 1?

The Lions were all over Charlotte in Game 1. Facundo Torres and Martin Ojeda both found the net and Orlando out-created The Crown 1.9 xG to 0.8. Orlando took 17 shots to Charlotte’s eight. Charlotte had a couple of decent chances, but the Lions were in control here from start to finish.

Unfortunately for Charlotte, DP No. 10 Pep Biel didn’t stay in control of his emotions at the end of the game. He picked up a red card in stoppage time of a game that had already been decided and will miss tonight’s must-win matchup.

Who are the key players tonight?

It’s important to keep pointing out that Orlando’s turnaround this season coincided pretty directly with them giving the keys to the No. 10 spot in the 4-2-3-1 setup to Martin Ojeda. He hasn’t been an MVP-caliber chance creator or a box-crasher putting up big goal-scoring numbers, but he has been good to great at everything they’ve needed him to be good to great at. His non-penalty xG + xA numbers per 90 put him in the 86th percentile among other attacking midfielders in MLS this season. That’s all they’ve needed him to be.

In turn, that’s helped Facundo Torres thrive. The Uruguayan has scored seven times in his last 10 games and seems to be coming good in the way Orlando always hoped, at just the right time.

Meanwhile, Charlotte will have to readjust a bit without Biel. That probably means turning to winger Kerwin Vargas, but a small part of me hopes they do something unexpected and get Patrick Agyemang in the starting lineup. Mostly because we just love Patrick Agyemang.

That’s a tough ask though. You don’t want to do anything to accidentally slow down Karol Swiderski, who’s thrived as Charlotte’s No. 9 since returning to Carolina. Swiderski has six goals and two assists in nine starts.

No matter what they do, someone will have to step up and keep Biel’s absence from being felt.

Is there a chance for Game 3?