Charlotte FC anticipate "major boost" in must-win vs. Orlando City

You never forget your first. Might as well make it memorable.

“We're looking forward to this pressure that we'll have on Friday because it'll be on our home turf, and we have to get the right result to take them back to Orlando again and then beat them at their place.”

“The more fans we get in the Bank, the better our performance levels have been, and you know it will be rocking on Friday, so we’re excited for that,” head coach Dean Smith said.

After losing Game 1, 2-0 , the third-year MLS side will host their first-ever playoff match on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

That’s the key for Charlotte FC as they look to even up their Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on home soil against Orlando City SC .

"We want to get as many people as we can in there... and we want to put in a performance where they can be proud of us."

"We know we can be better than what we've shown [in Game 1], and that was disappointing for the players," Smith added. "In the second half, I saw players get into their positions, built up really well, caused problems and made them drop off... I expect our players to take that into this game.

With a win in front of an expected raucous crowd, Charlotte would force a decisive Game 3 at Orlando’s Inter&Co Stadium on Nov. 9. A loss would end their season in front of their home fans.

It’s do or die. All that’s required is all we have. #CrownsUp pic.twitter.com/VcMqQqN7EN

Torres, who led Orlando with 14 league goals this season, has been on a tear since June and will be a focal point. Countering the Uruguayan's influence will be challenging, with Designated Player Pep Biel suspended after a late Game 1 red card.

With the crowd pushing them on, Charlotte must shut down Orlando's potent attack. In Game 1, Facundo Torres played to his potential, scoring and linking up with Martin Ojeda throughout the night.

"We’re going in with confidence, and we’re ready to bring a lot of energy on Friday. Nothing to lose at this point."

"We’re pumped to have a playoff game in front of our home crowd. Of course, we’d have liked to win it here and have it in two games, but it’s a do-or-die game in front of the home crowd, and they can carry us," said defender Andrew Privett .

At their inaugural match in 2022, the club set a then-MLS single-match record with 74,479 fans. This season, they're among the league leaders in attendance, and the team expects a boisterous atmosphere on Friday night.

Charlotte have benefited from a strong home-field advantage, posting a 9W-3L-5D home record in the regular season, while outscoring opponents 25-15 at Bank of America Stadium.

Stepping up

Yet, the Crown may have the depth to withstand Biel's absence. One of Kerwin Vargas (6g/1a) and Patrick Agyemang (10g/5a) will get an opportunity to make their mark, giving Orlando a challenge they didn’t deal with in their series-opening clean sheet.

Charlotte can also rely on attacking DPs Karol Swiderski and Liel Abada and have an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist in Kristijan Kahlina.

"Pep’s been great for us since he’s been here, but on the other hand, we have a lot of other talented players that we can slot in, and they can get the job done as well," said midfielder Brandt Bronico. "We’re going to miss Pep, but at the same time, the next-guy-up mentality will be able to slot in and be business as usual."

While the forced personnel shift isn’t quite to plan, Charlotte will hope the home crowd can help secure a Game 2 victory and mark a historic moment for the club.