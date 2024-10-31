MLS NEXT Recap: Who stood out in October?

Below are the top performers from MLS NEXT in the month of October that you should know, including the Player and Teams of the Month:

It wasn’t just one player for the U15 side in October as the top scorers included John Alexis (four), Imad Leshob (four), Yani Messali (three), and multiple players with two goals. Montréal is currently 9-2-0 on the season and will be back in action this weekend against FA Euro New York.

One of the most dominant teams in MLS NEXT during the month of October was CF Montréal’s U15 side, which produced an unblemished 5-0-0 record. The Canadian side did not concede a goal in any of their five matches and scored a remarkable 22 times during October.

In the Week 3 Power Rankings, Cedar Stars Academy Bergen ranked first in the Northeast division and will look to maintain their standing heading into November. The club did not concede a goal during the month of October as the defense has ranked consistently among the top in the U16 age group.

In the U16 age group, Cedar Stars Academy Bergen entered the month undefeated (4W-0L-1D) and maintained that unblemished record by winning all four matches in October. Not only did they win all four games, two of those victories came against MLS academies—vs. New York City FC (1-0) on Oct. 6 and at CF Montréal (1-0) on Oct. 27.

Starring in attack for the U17s was Rowan Sellers, who scored nine of the team’s 15 goals in October, including a four-goal performance on October 26 against Napa United. Sellers also scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute against Lamorinda Soccer Club on October 5 to earn the 3-2 win.

The San Francisco Glens U17 side got off to a hot start in October and never looked back, winning all six of their games over the course of the month. Despite a slow start in September, the Glens’ U17 group tallied key wins in the Northwest division during the second month of the season. The Glens managed to win close games in October, producing three different one-goal victories.

Overall, the Sounders have been one of the best sides in the age group, going 5-1-1 to begin the season, scoring multiple games in all but one match they’ve played in. November will kick off with a bang for Seattle, as they face off against rivals Portland Timbers on November 2, who they previously beat 4-1 in the opening game of the 2024-25 season.

From the first team to MLS NEXT Pro to MLS NEXT, Seattle Sounders FC has had a successful month of October, culminating with their U19 side earning Team of the Month honors. Seattle produced a 3-0-1 record in the month, which included two wins against MLS academies – Oct. 19 against the Colorado Rapids (2-1) and Oct. 26 against the LA Galaxy (4-2).

Guardado’s standout performance during the month came on October 26 when he scored both goals in the club’s 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy , marking the club’s first win over an MLS academy this season. Overall, the U15 side is 10-0-0 on the season and Guardado leads the team with 19 goals heading into the month of November.

Strikers FC have produced dozens of top young talents, including previous MLS NEXT All-Stars Maxim Scordo, Skylar Kaplan, and Marcus Lee. Perhaps one of the next young players to look for is the MLS NEXT Player of the Month – Nathan Guardado. For Strikers’ U15 side, Guardado scored 11 goals as the club won all six of their games in the month of October.

Earlier this month, D.C. United announced the launch of a full-time program for select players in the D.C. United Academy, which is designed to enhance the club’s efforts in recruiting and developing young talent in the DMV region.

The program, which will start with a U16 team in 2024 with plans to expand in the future, includes team training sessions in the morning followed by Individual Development Plan (IDP) training, which focuses on enhancing specific technical skills through individual and small group functional training. Additionally, the club will provide online education resources and nutritional meal options to support players off the pitch.

D.C. United Academy Director Pat Ouckama will lead the program, saying, “This is an immense opportunity that will elevate D.C. United’s Academy to new heights. All programming, both on and off the field, is designed to attract the very best players in the region – those who have the ability and the mindset to one day play for our first team.”