St. Louis CITY SC stadium renamed Energizer Park

St. Louis CITY SC have partnered with global battery powerhouse Energizer to rename the club's iconic stadium to Energizer Park.
Energizer has called St. Louis home for decades and now has naming rights for a soccer-specific stadium that, since the club's 2023 expansion season, was previously named CITYPARK.
St. Louis' 22,500-seat venue anchors the largest urban professional sports campus in the United States and has been recognized for bringing energy, sold-out crowds and new investment to downtown with a top-end fan experience.
"Energizer is one of the most well-respected, recognizable brands in the world and is part of the fabric of the St. Louis region," said St. Louis CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle.
"Energizer aligns with CITY SC in so many ways – it’s an innovative brand that delivers and embodies long-lasting energy, equaling the passion and energy of our fans on matchdays, and through this partnership shows its commitment to improving the St. Louis region. We look forward to collaborating with Energizer to be a catalyst for continued growth in St. Louis and cannot wait to see our fans pack Energizer Park starting in 2025."
In 2023, St. Louis became the first expansion team in MLS history to win their conference in their inaugural season – fueled by an enthusiastic fan base and high-energy gameday experience.
The team sold out 34 consecutive home MLS matches and incorporates St. Louis culture into its gameday experience by featuring more than 25 St. Louis restaurant partners throughout the stadium and supporting local musicians during pre-match CITY Block Parties.
Beyond MLS matches, St. Louis' stadium is a frequent destination for international tournaments and friendlies. UNESCO recently named the stadium to the prestigious Prix Versailles “World’s Most Beautiful Sports Venues List 2024.”
“This is truly an exceptional moment for Energizer as we find new ways to engage our community, connect with our consumers and expand the reach of our iconic brand,” said Energizer Holdings president and CEO Mark LaVigne. “MLS and soccer in the U.S. are experiencing tremendous growth, especially as North America prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. We are thrilled to be part of it all with CITY SC.”