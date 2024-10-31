St. Louis CITY SC stadium renamed Energizer Park

In 2023, St. Louis became the first expansion team in MLS history to win their conference in their inaugural season – fueled by an enthusiastic fan base and high-energy gameday experience.

The team sold out 34 consecutive home MLS matches and incorporates St. Louis culture into its gameday experience by featuring more than 25 St. Louis restaurant partners throughout the stadium and supporting local musicians during pre-match CITY Block Parties.

“This is truly an exceptional moment for Energizer as we find new ways to engage our community, connect with our consumers and expand the reach of our iconic brand,” said Energizer Holdings president and CEO Mark LaVigne. “MLS and soccer in the U.S. are experiencing tremendous growth, especially as North America prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. We are thrilled to be part of it all with CITY SC.”