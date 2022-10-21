Your Friday Kickoff: Why these MLS Cup Playoffs are already legendary

Y'all won’t believe this but El Trafico got a little crazy. Denis Bouanga and Samuel Grandsir traded first half goals, but the game didn’t truly go into chaotic overdrive until the 80th minute. Bouanga found the net again to give LAFC a late 2-1 lead, but Dejan Joveljic scored within a minute of stepping on the field to tie things up at 2-2 in the 85th minute. With the game hurtling towards extra time, Chicho Arango sent home a rebound in front of goal and sent Banc of California Stadium into full-on pandemonium in the third minute of stoppage time. LAFC advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second time in club history. They’ll take on either FC Dallas or Austin FC, who face off this Sunday at 8 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes.

Leon Flach found the net in the 59th minute and Andre Blake did Andre Blake things as the Union stifled FC Cincinnati on their way to a 1-0 win and the Eastern Conference Final. This is the Union’s second-straight conference final. They’ll play the winner of CF Montréal and NYCFC, which kicks off this Sunday at 1 pm ET on ESPN.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez has won the 2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year award for his stunning bicycle kick against the New England Revolution on Oct. 1. The Venezuelan international acrobatically volleyed home Brooks Lennon's cross to the far post. Not even 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year runner-up Djordje Petrović could stop the brilliant strike.

These playoffs are working overtime to make other playoffs feel bad about themselves. Just looking them up and down and saying “Oh, honey” and walking away. Everyone who’s having success is so, for lack of a better word, good. They’re good at soccer. In a way that we haven’t gotten in a while. Going from to 2020, to a 2021 where Portland and RSL made the Western Conference final to 2022 is enough to induce a bit of whiplash when comparing the quality of the soccer being played and how teams are being rewarded for it.

That’s not to say that the top seed has to win every time for the playoffs to be good. It’s just that we’re seeing the best teams rewarded for having the best regular seasons while still having to push themselves to their limits against really good teams. This is far from the anti-climactic exits of Colorado and New England last year. I’d imagine that LAFC and Philly having a 10-day break between Decision Day and their first playoff game instead of 18-day and 23-day breaks like last year’s first seeds probably helped with that.

It just feels like we’re on our way to an ending where no one has fluked their way through a small-sample size tournament to be in MLS Cup. That hasn’t happened since, what, 2017 with Toronto and Seattle facing off? (Don’t look at me like that, I know what you did, 2019 Toronto.)

These teams are all excellent (some more than others, but still), actively work to find the net when they have the ball and each present their own unique qualities and style. And the product as a whole seems way better for it.

Anyway, to put it a little more plainly, this is fun as hell. Plus, it’s a solid representation of the growth of the league as a whole over the last few years. That’s my biggest takeaway so far from all of this. But there were a few other things to take from last night.

Andre Blake, MVP

Haha nah, just kidding, it’s Hany Mukhtar. But my goodness if Andre Blake didn’t take last night to remind everyone why he made his way into the discussion in the first place. I know “Andre Blake is good at this!” isn’t exactly a takeaway at this point, but Andre Blake is so, so, so good at this. If there’s any reason to feel extra confident in any remaining team’s MLS Cup chances, it’s the fact that Andre Blake is miles ahead of any keeper left and any keeper in the entire league not named Djordje Petrovic.