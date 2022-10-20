Canada to face Bahrain in pre-World Cup friendly

Canada have added another pre- World Cup friendly to their itinerary, announcing an international exhibition match against Bahrain on Friday, Nov. 11.

The news comes exactly one month before the tournament kicks off in Qatar and allows Les Rouges to get more valuable real-game preparation ahead of their first World Cup in 36 years.

The match against Bahrain is set to be played at Al-Khalifa Stadium (9:30 am ET) and will be followed by a Nov. 17 friendly against Japan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Canada make their Group F debut six days later against Belgium.