Canada to face Bahrain in pre-World Cup friendly

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Canada Tajon Buchanan

Canada have added another pre-World Cup friendly to their itinerary, announcing an international exhibition match against Bahrain on Friday, Nov. 11.

The news comes exactly one month before the tournament kicks off in Qatar and allows Les Rouges to get more valuable real-game preparation ahead of their first World Cup in 36 years.

The match against Bahrain is set to be played at Al-Khalifa Stadium (9:30 am ET) and will be followed by a Nov. 17 friendly against Japan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Canada make their Group F debut six days later against Belgium.

“Bahrain have graciously agreed to host us, which provides the team with an opportunity to both acclimate to the Middle Eastern conditions and to gain important minutes at an international intensity," head coach John Herdman said in a release.

Canada will set up camp in Bahrain a week prior to their penultimate pre-World Cup friendly. This group is expected to feature mostly MLS-based players, some of whose seasons have already come to a close after missing out or being eliminated from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

After topping Concacaf World Cup qualifying with an 8W-2L-4D record, Canada were drawn into Group F along with the aforementioned Belgium, as well as Croatia and Morocco. Their full group stage schedule is as follows:

  • Nov. 23 vs. Belgium (2 pm ET)
  • Nov. 27 vs. Croatia (11 am ET)
  • Dec. 1 vs. Morocco (10 am ET)
Canada World Cup

