Your Friday Kickoff: Why less is more for MLS Matchday 19

For most teams, it’s a weekend to relax and kick your feet up. Instead of the normal full slate of games, we’re looking at six Saturday matches to carry us through a kind of, sort of international break until things are back up and running at full speed on Wednesday. The good news, though, is that the six games are all quality matchups. Sometimes you don’t even need the full quantity to have a decent Saturday. It’s not quite enough to make a full Watchgridometer out of, but we’ll go ahead and give the Daily Kickoff’s patented “Plusometer” entertainment rating to each game and share a few thoughts on what could end up being a quietly excellent weekend.

NYCFC vs. Columbus Crew - Sat., 3:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 39/50

NYCFC have been struggling as much as any team in MLS. They’ve grabbed just three points over a disastrous eight-game stretch in which they only scored five times. It’s a total slog to watch the Pigeons right now, and it’s bad enough to where you have to wonder whether a U22 striker is really going to be what saves them at this point. The flaws are starting to feel deeper than that. It’s not like they’re getting unlucky or anything, either. Since their last win back on April 22, they’re fourth-worst in the league in xG per 90. They aren’t even creating chances.

All that to say, it’s a really bad time for NYCFC to face off against Columbus. The Crew are playing the prettiest soccer in the league and Lucas Zelarayán is maybe on his hottest heater yet. There’s a legitimate chance Columbus cruise here. And if that happens… well, you have to wonder when conversations about making major changes will start to feel real in The Bronx.

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 28/50

D.C. have quietly been one of the better teams in the league. They're sitting eighth in the East right now, but their underlying numbers have them a little closer to Philadelphia and FC Dallas than the teams stuck in the middle of the pack. RSL… aren’t quite there, but I just want to reiterate that I love the Chicho Arango signing. He won’t play in this one, but it might have a bit more entertainment value than you might expect.

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 34/50

Neither of these teams play with the aesthetics of Columbus, but both should be in Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots when all is said and done. It’s an interesting one for the Revs, though, after a bounce-back win against Inter Miami last week. Before that win, they’d won just once in their previous eight games. The Lions will provide a genuine test, and we’ll find out quickly if the Revs were just picking on the worst team in the league or actually got back on track.

Sporting KC vs. LAFC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 40/50

I genuinely can’t believe we’re at the point where I can say “These two teams are heading in different directions,” and we all know it's SKC who are on a roll and LAFC who are sputtering. Frankly, it’s super weird. But it’s where we’re at after LAFC lost back-to-back games against Houston over the last week. They’ve taken one point from their three post-CCL games so far, and it’s time to start wondering how much damage their hyper-condensed schedule is going to do before they regain their footing.

They definitely will regain their footing, I think. Basically, we’re wondering whether or not they’ll be in a home playoff spot or not. But still, it’s going to be a weird stretch for LAFC.

Which, of course, makes it a perfect opportunity for Sporting KC to build on an excellent run of form. Going back to their win in Seattle, they’ve piled up 17 points in eight games. They lost only once during that span. I’m still not sure how real that form is. I’m still not sure how down LAFC actually are. I do know that this is one of the most intriguing games of the weekend.

Nashville SC vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 43/50

Basically, as good a test as we’re going to get for the “just let St. Louis have the ball” theory. Nashville will be as comfortable as anybody staying in a low block and waiting for Hany Mukhtar and company to capitalize on a moment where the St. Louis press breaks down. It’s going to be a tough task for St. Louis to break down a group as patient as Nashville.

No matter what happens though, this should be the truest playoff preview we’ll get this weekend. Both teams are all but locked in at this point. I know it’s only halfway through the season, but I feel comfortable saying that. These are two of the best teams in the league. And both styles should make for an engaging fight. Even if the end result isn’t actually all that entertaining.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 25/50

I don’t really have anything to add here. This game is going to be exactly what you expect. Like exactly. The Timbers are going to do Timbers things and San Jose will play well but won’t be able to escape the gravity of the Timbers things. I’m thinking 1-0 or 1-1.