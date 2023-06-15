Matchday

Golazo! Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Australia

Messi - goal celebration - Argentina v Australia

© Thomas Peter/Reuters

MLSsoccer staff

That noise you hear? It’s soccer fans from South Beach to Buenos Aires, and everywhere in between, getting excited about what’s coming to Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi, who last week stated his intention to join Inter Miami CF this summer, scored a golazo Thursday while representing Argentina in an international friendly against Australia.

Messi collected a squared ball from outside the penalty area, then curled home a trademark left-footed shot to give La Albiceleste a 1-0 lead only 79 seconds into their Beijing, China-based match. It was the fastest goal in his professional career.

The 35-year-old is only six months removed from winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, having scored twice in the epic 3-3 final against France, and then scoring in the ensuing penalty-kick shootout.

He is set to leave Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain this summer, announcing last week “I’m going to Miami” after an FC Barcelona reunion and big-money offer from the Saudi Pro League were other options to consider.

Messi, who’s won a record seven Ballon D’or titles, now has 103 goals in 175 matches for Argentina. He’s also scored in every game Argentina’s played since their crowning moment in Qatar, maintaining peak form and building off his legendary career.

Moments like these, perhaps coming to an MLS stadium near you soon?

Lionel Messi's moment: World Cup 2022 final offers new peak in legendary career
