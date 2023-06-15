Lionel Messi will "keep pushing forward" MLS: Legends analyze Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi would not be the first big-name star from South America to arrive in MLS. But the World Cup winner, who said last week he intends to join Inter Miami CF this summer, would almost certainly take things to a new level.

“The level of competition, the talent of the players is something that may be really surprising to Messi and then the way the league is with the playoff system. It’s so competitive and even. Any team can make it. That’s something he should be aware of,” cautioned Valeri, who played for Portland from 2013-21. “That’s, for me, the big, big difference between the leagues.”

All this might take Messi some time to get accustomed to, noted former Portland Timbers star midfielder and MLS Season Pass analyst Diego Valeri.

None of the previous stars have any doubt that Messi has done his research and understands some of the challenges that await him in MLS. There are longer road trips than those in Europe, the roster rules encourage parity and unique weather conditions await across several time zones. Playing in a system with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs is much different than his nearly two decades spent in Europe (single-table systems), too.

Now a co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham has encouraged Messi to join Miami. While other legends have taken a similar path, including the likes of Beckham, Ángel and Thierry Henry, this is a seminal period for soccer in North America.

“It’s night and day,” said Juan Pablo Ángel, who joined the New York Red Bulls from Aston Villa in 2007 and has worked with LAFC 's scouting department. “The MLS I came to was still a league that was under construction. Designated Players were just starting with the arrival of David Beckham, which was a transformative moment in my opinion.”

And those who have gone before him, making the choice to play in MLS despite offers from other clubs in Europe or in their home countries, say Messi would step into a totally different league than the one they enjoyed in seasons gone by.

Ángel laughed when reminded of some comments he made about MLS’s playoff structure in 2007, putting it down to cultural differences and saying every player needs to understand the local culture both off and on the field.

The former Colombian international forward also noted Messi will encounter different kinds of players than he suited up alongside FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the past decades.

“Leo is used to playing with a really high level of teammates because of the clubs he’s been at. This level of quality in the full squad of a team is going to be tough to find. He’ll clearly miss that, having the best players in the world at his side,” Angel said. “I think Leo is aware of that, that he’s not going to have Mbappe, Xavi, Neymar or Iniesta next to him. He’s going to find a different type of player.”

Above all, these MLS legends find themselves in the same position as most fans: Excited to see what Messi could do in Miami colors and how he could lift the league’s profile globally.

“It made me really happy,” Ángel said of reading Messi’s comments and learning he’s planning to join MLS. “I have a huge level of admiration for him, and for me, he’s the best.