MLS NEXT Cup 2023: Favorites, players to watch at this year's tournament

This year’s MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase are set to kick off this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (with the finals to be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas). Under-15 and Under-16 teams will get proceedings underway on Saturday, June 17, with the two older age groups beginning the day after.

This year’s MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase are set to kick off this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (with the finals to be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas). Under-15 and Under-16 teams will get proceedings underway on Saturday, June 17, with the two older age groups beginning the day after.

To preview this year’s competition, one team from each quadrant of their respective bracket is highlighted below.

The knockout format has earned plaudits and proven successful in the league’s first couple of years, and another exciting finale to the 2022-23 season is now set to begin.

Philadelphia Union

After coming within a penalty kick shootout of winning the Generation adidas Cup, the Union’s Under-15 team looks to rectify that loss with a strong showing in Dallas. Cavan Sullivan – who has played up with the U-17 team of late – is the name close observers will know; he’s one of several impressive prospects on the team.

The spine is formidable, even beyond Sullivan. Center back Andrei Chirila, midfielder Kellan LeBlanc and attackers Jamir Johnson and Anisse Saidi have all been in the US U-15 national team camp over the past year. Big hurdles are on the horizon, including the first matchup against Baltimore Armour. Top seed LAFC are a potential foe in the quarterfinals, while FC Delco and LA Galaxy are strong sides as well.

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls looked like a team on course for a trophy at the Generation adidas Cup. Deploying the classic Red Bull soccer style, they beat Chelsea and were a handful for any team they faced. While the team came up short, the talent is there – whether that's Tanner Rosborough or Julian Hall, who both fly forward and cause trouble with or without the ball. Gil de Souza is a classy operator in the midfield, and recent homegrown signing Aidan Stokes provides a top shot-stopper between the posts.

An MLS-heavy quadrant awaits: five of the seven teams they could face are from league academies. The Red Bulls open the Round of 16 against St. Louis Scott Gallagher.

Southern Soccer Academy

Strikers FC