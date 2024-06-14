Your Friday Kickoff: Who needs to step up with international absences?

Friday night soccer: New York City FC host Columbus tonight on Apple TV. You can at 7:30 pm ET.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.
I’ll be honest. The Watchgridometer is a little top-heavy this week.
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Friday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 45/50
The best game of the week is the first game of the week. It’s a genuine test for a New York City team that still has a lot to prove and a genuine test for a Crew side easing into a new era. We may get our first glimpse of what this team will look like without Aidan Morris and, well, that could be telling. Without Morris, it might be a lot harder to play Nancy-ball at the level we’ve come to expect. Things were already going to be difficult for the Crew as they face a congested schedule post-CCC Final. Now they have to work through changes on the field and in the front office.
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF
Watchability Score: 40/50
Speaking of tests, a road trip to Subaru Park is a big one for an Inter Miami side missing Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. The Herons were already trending back down to Earth. Now, they might be without their biggest stars for over a month. The Union haven’t been at their best this year, but they still know how to make your life miserable for 90 minutes. This could set the tone for a portion of the season that will define Inter Miami’s Supporters’ Shield hopes.
Orlando City SC vs. LAFC
Watchability Score: 30/50
If the Lions are going to salvage this season, they have to start winning home games. Taking advantage of a cross-country road trip for LAFC would be a heckuva start. For LAFC, a trip like this is the kind of thing Supporters’ Shield winners overcome.
Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 32/50
This is technically an important battle for positioning in the car wreck happening in the middle of the Western Conference standings. It could make all the difference down the line when we’re looking at who finished fifth and who finished in a Wild Card spot. It also could get weird? It’s never entirely clear what you’re going to get from either of these teams.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC
Watchability Score: 30/50
The Loons’ chase for a top spot in the West and maybe a Supporters’ Shield is must-see TV until they drop out of the running. I just want to make sure everyone is appreciating just how much they’ve accomplished this year despite all of the weirdness around Bebelo Reynoso, their delayed managerial hiring, and a number of other weird things. They’ve overcome a lot.
Seattle…have not done that. But there’s always a chance things get better…maybe…any day now…
CF Montréal vs. Real Salt Lake
Watchability Score: 29/50
RSL, like Minnesota, are also must-watch. Montréal…not so much. Not until they get healthy. Still, it’s a tough road trip that could cause some issues for Chicho Arango and company. You can’t overlook Montréal regardless of their record.
New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC
Watchability Score: 26/50
Nashville SC suffered their first loss in the post-Gary Smith era in their last match against the Revs, but with positive signs in three of the last four matches, they'll hope Hany Mukhtar and Co. can get the job done against the Lewis Morgan-less New York Red Bulls.
Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United
Watchability Score: 25/50
This feels destined to be a one-goal or less kind of game. Christian Benteke is likely out for D.C., but they haven’t been able to rely on anyone else. I have no idea what things will look like in attack if they can’t send the ball towards Benteke’s head over and over. Against Charlotte’s stout defense, it’s hard to envision how they’ll find the net.
Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Watchability Score: 25/50
It’s a new era in Atlanta. We’ll see if the interim manager bump pays off for an Atlanta United side that will be missing multiple key pieces due to international duty. Then again, Houston aren't coming in with all their pieces either. This one could be…quiet.
New England Revolution vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Watchability Score: 24/50
The Revs have won two in a row! They’re one win away from suddenly becoming one of the most interesting teams in MLS. Maybe they can salvage this.
Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free (TSN, RDS) | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
If Toronto believe they have a legitimate shot at a top-four finish, this is the kind of game they have to win.
FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
What about a new manager bump for FC Dallas? Who knows what this will look like without Nico Estévez, but maybe it looks a little more interesting?
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Cincinnati
Watchability Score: 28/50
The weird potential is high here solely based on the fact it’s the Quakes and it’s MLS After Dark. That being said, Cincy don’t let many games get away from them these days. Even if they are missing players to international duty.
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting KC
Watchability Score: 25/50
If the Galaxy are going to keep pace with the top of the West, they have to win games like this. They’re undefeated at home this year, but they’ve only won four of their seven games. RSL have won six of eight and LAFC have won seven of nine at home. These things add up.
Good luck out there. Send warm greetings.