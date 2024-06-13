MLS stars to hit SirusXM airwaves as guest DJs

MLS players are heading to the airwaves this summer on SiriusXM radio as part of the Guest DJ campaign.

The MLS players are among over 70 guest DJs, with celebrities across entertainment, sports, comedy, news, and more bringing their flavor to the SiriusXM platforms. Other Guest DJs include Howard Stern, James Corden, Kevin Hart, Jeff Lewis, Kate Hudson, and more.

This summer’s efforts follow up on a January campaign that saw the likes of Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Metallica, Luke Combs, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Queen + Adam Lambert, and more get involved.

The Guest DJ campaign can be heard on over 35 SiriusXM channels across various music genres, including: 90s on 9, The Pulse, The Bridge, The Heat, LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio, Lithium and more.