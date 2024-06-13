2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs: Which teams could lift a trophy?

Players are eyeing a trophy as the MLS NEXT season concludes with a 32-team knockout tournament spanning four different age groups (U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19). Teams qualified based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex.

The SoCal club had the best goal differential per match (3.46) among all teams in the age group and only lost three regular-season games all year. TFA led the age group with 26 wins, including a victory against LA Galaxy . Alexis Mondragon finished second in the age group with 42 goals and featured in the MLS NEXT Fest 'Best Of' match.

The Florida side is another team that won their division in the regular season and all three matches at MLS NEXT Flex, each in very difficult divisions. Tied for the second-most wins (22) by an MLS academy in the age group, a tough match awaits in the Round of 32 against Real Salt Lake . Jakob Garcia scored 18 goals in 21 games, leading the team’s attack.

Winners of the Premier Bracket at this year’s Generation adidas Cup, the Fire finished with a 25-4 overall record. US youth national team midfielder Robert Turdean is one of the team’s key players, competing up an age group. There is quality up and down the spine, and the team has shown the ability to survive and advance in a high-pressure knockout tournament already.

Another standout side from Southern California, Strikers are no stranger to making deep runs at MLS NEXT Cup. Strikers FC’s U-16 team has made the finals in the last two seasons and qualified again for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs this season. Of the top-five goalscorers in the age group, Strikers had two: Justin Ojo (33 goals, most) and Santiago Higareda (27 goals, tied fourth most).

Another top team in the age group, Sacramento topped their regular season division with a 17-1-2 record and won their group at MLS NEXT Flex. The group has a balanced attack led by Sean Baitinger (16 goals) and Austin Thum (15 goals). Sacramento will face Met Oval in the Round of 32.

The South Florida outfit outscored opponents 64-14 and lost only two games all year. The team enters on good form, winning the recent inaugural Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup. Cadriano Marsh has fluctuated between the U-16 and U-17 levels, but his good form helped him earn a call-up to the Jamaican youth national team. Miami kick things off against FC Bay Area.

Back-to-back Generation adidas Cup winners, the Union seek a second major trophy in 2024 at this age group. Top players expected to compete include Diego Rocio (2024 Generation adidas Cup MVP), US youth international forward Anisse Saidi, winger/midfielder Jamir Johnson and center back Andrew Craig. Philadelphia open against Orlando City SC in a battle of two of the MLS favorites.

The LAFC U-17s were arguably the favorites heading into last season’s MLS NEXT Cup before a surprising loss to St. Louis CITY SC in the Round of 16. Many of those players return in 2024 for a team that had a 26-6-2 record during the year. The squad is littered with US youth national players, most notably left back Pedro Guimaraes and forward Charlie Rosenthal. They’ll kick off the tournament with a matchup against Global Football International Academy.

One of the most dominant regular-season teams no matter the age group, BW Gottschee was 22-0-2 entering MLS NEXT Flex before losing to Strikers FC. They also had success against MLS academies, producing a 2-0-1 record during the 2023-24 season. Diego Colon is the leading scorer for the club (20 goals) and spearheads the team in the final third. A Round of 32 matchup awaits against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday (6:15 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

FC Dallas

One of two U-19 teams to suffer only one loss all season, FC Dallas have won 13 of the last 14 matches heading into MLS NEXT Cup. The side made the semifinals last season before falling to eventual champions New England Revolution. The standout forward during the season was Jared Salazar, who scored 17 times in 2023-24 and has seen action in MLS NEXT Pro with North Texas SC. Salazar is committed to play at the University of Portland in the fall.

New England Revolution

The Revolution made history as the only team to win consecutive MLS NEXT Cups in the same age group last season and now they look to make it a three-peat. Despite an inconsistent regular season, New England turned it on at MLS NEXT Flex with three victories, conceding just one goal. The U-19s have been led by two dynamic wingers: Gabriel Chavez and Enzo Goncalves. Jamie Kabuusu is the engine in the midfield; he earned his first senior national team call-up with Grenada for their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in June. Kabuusu is committed to Duke University. A tough Round of 32 test awaits versus Shattuck St. Mary’s.

Sockers FC

A recognized powerhouse from the Chicago region, Sockers FC outscored opponents 88-11 during the season and recorded the second-best points per match in the age group (2.58) while producing a positive 2-1-0 record against MLS sides. Dean Boltz was named the U-19 MVP presented by adidas for the 2023-24 regular season after finishing tied for second with 24 goals. Boltz will attend the University of Wisconsin in the fall. Sockers FC open their U-19 playoffs run against Ballistic United.

Others to Watch