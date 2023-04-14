Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?

New York Red Bulls forward Vanzeir suspended and fined
Major League Soccer has suspended New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir for six MLS regular-season games for the use of racist language during the New York Red Bulls match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8, 2023. Vanzeir is prohibited from participating in the US Open Cup, MLS NEXT Pro games and exhibition matches until the suspension is completed. The League has also imposed an undisclosed fine and will require Vanzeir to participate in additional League-mandated training and education sessions, as well as a restorative practices program.
FC Cincinnati, Udinese finalizing deal for Brenner transfer
FC Cincinnati and Serie A side Udinese have reached an agreement over the transfer of star forward Brenner, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal is being finalized but is not done yet. When complete, it will become a club-record transfer for Cincy and stand among the top 10 most expensive outbound transfers in league history. Brenner will stay with Cincinnati until July before heading to Italy to start his career with Udinese ahead of the 2023-24 European season.
Inter Miami sign Ecuadorian midfielder Arroyo
Inter Miami have signed defensive midfielder Dixon Arroyo through the remainder of the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024. Arroyo arrives on a free transfer after previously captaining Ecuadorian top-flight side Emelec. Arroyo, 30, could slot into Miami’s starting lineup alongside Jean Mota after Gregore’s foot injury.
Smith promoted to president of Colorado Rapids
Pádraig Smith has been elevated to president of the Colorado Rapids after previously serving as their executive vice president and general manager. Further, Smith has signed an extension with Colorado through the 2026 MLS season as his purview increases for the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-owned club.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
Charlotte FC vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 23/50
The Rapids are playing a little better lately despite losing Jack Price for the season. Charlotte are… also playing.
Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 29/50
If Toronto could do anything but draw games, this one might be a little more interesting. You have a lot of talent on the field here. Then again, five of Toronto’s seven games have ended in draws. So. Yeah. Probably a draw in this one.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Philadelphia Union - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 26/50
The Union will likely be resting up after CCL on Wednesday, but this one’s still pretty intriguing. Especially since Chicago are in the “I can see it!” phase of the year where we start to convince ourselves they might just be an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs-level team. You have to enjoy these things while they last.
FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 22/50
There’s always the chance RSL again score three bangers in six minutes. Although that feels way less likely against an FC Dallas team that’s not exactly prone to chaos.
Minnesota United FC vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 24/50
“Cagey.”
Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 27/50
Austin aren’t living their best lives right now and Vancouver just received an all-time CCL beatdown, but the 'Caps are doing well in MLS! I’m increasingly intrigued by the direction both of these teams are heading in. And as a reader of The Daily Kickoff, you’re legally required to be as well.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 26/50
San Jose are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Sporting Kansas City have been not that. But it doesn’t quite feel like they’re completely buried yet. Maybe a result in a tough road trip could be exactly what they need?
CF Montréal vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 35/50
This one is for a special type of MLS watcher. Those of us with more refined pallets. Who understand the intricacies of nuance and the details of intricacies. Who grasp that things are just kind of generally funny literally all the time. And who just want to see CF Montréal coach Hernan Losada face D.C. United (his old team).
New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 30/50
This feels like a big test for a Houston team that’s seeing an increasing amount of riders jump on the bandwagon. They’ve been really solid so far this year, and a win at Red Bull Arena would really start to convince folks that what’s happening under Ben Olsen is the real deal. It’s not that things are going great for Red Bulls, more that it’s just really hard to win on the road and really hard to beat New York’s press on any occasion.
New York City FC vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Nashville on a tiny field is the most “we tried our best but all we could get you was this 0-0 draw” game I’ve ever seen. But it’s still a game between two playoff-level teams so…here we are…in Tier Two.
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 38/50
The first of two major rivalry games this weekend that have high potential to turn into a ritual sacrifice. These two teams are trending in wildly different directions, especially after the Timbers lost Eryk Williamson for the season earlier this week. This could get ugly. Or it could end up being just enough to motivate Portland to step up their game.
Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 44/50
Two excellent and enjoyable teams face off just as everyone starts to realize they’re pretty enjoyable and excellent. Lower.com Field should be buzzing and this should be a fun one. It should also be a litmus test for a Crew team that’s been bullying teams who just weren’t up for the task the last three weeks. The Revs will be up for it.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Cincinnati - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 45/50
Another huge moment for St. Louis as they jump from last week’s loss at the now-Western Conference leader to a matchup with the current Eastern Conference leader. They get this one at home, though. Cincy may have to do a little more than just eke out a 1-0 result to come out of this one with three points.
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC - Sun., 4:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 45/50
If the Galaxy win this, it’s officially the greatest rivalry on the planet. There are zero logical reasons for them to win this. None. Other than the fact it’s El Trafico.
Austin FC defender Kolmanic out for season with ACL tear: Austin FC's injury-hit backline suffered another blow Thursday, with the club announcing that Slovenian defender Zan Kolmanic will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The 23-year-old left back, who's started all six of the Verde & Black's league games this year, suffered the injury in training.
LA Galaxy waive defender Gasper: The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Chase Gasper, announcing Thursday they waived the veteran MLS defender. Hampered by a thigh injury to start the season, the 27-year-old left back had yet to make an appearance this year with the Galaxy after featuring in 17 games in 2022 as a depth piece behind first-choice fullback Raheem Edwards following a trade from Minnesota United FC.
- Charles Boehm explored why this El Trafico is the most consequential one yet for LA Galaxy and LAFC.
- Tom “Scoops of frozen“ Bogert picked out four home teams needing a win this weekend.
Good luck out there. We cannot stress this enough.