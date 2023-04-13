Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy waive defender Chase Gasper

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chase Gasper waived

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Chase Gasper, announcing Thursday they waived the veteran MLS defender.

Hampered by a thigh injury to start the season, the 27-year-old left back had yet to make an appearance this year with the Galaxy after featuring in 17 games in 2022 as a depth piece behind first-choice fullback Raheem Edwards following a trade with Minnesota United.

Gasper, who made his professional debut with the Loons in 2019, has two goals and one assist in 80 regular-season matches.

The Galaxy bolstered their left back corps in March by signing Argentine youth international left back Julián Aude on a U22 Initiative deal. They also added Brazilian right back Lucas Calegari on a U22 Initiative deal in late February, replacing homegrown star Julián Araujo, who had left for FC Barcelona in the offseason.

Winless so far with an 0W-3L-3D record, the Galaxy look to get their 2023 season on track Sunday (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, Fox) against El Trafico rivals LAFC in Matchday 8's marquee matchup.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker LA Galaxy Chase Gasper

