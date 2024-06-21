Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 22 games are required viewing?

Messi, Argentina top Canada in Copa América opener
Lionel Messi and Argentina got their 2024 Copa América campaign off to a victorious start, taking a 2-0 result over the Canadian men's national team in Thursday's Group A opener at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Messi had an assist on both goals.
FC Dallas' Musa named Player of the Matchday
Petar Musa scored his first MLS hat trick in FC Dallas' 5-3 win over Minnesota United FC, earning Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 21. The Croatian striker, acquired in the offseason for a club-record fee from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, paved the way for FCD's second straight victory under interim head coach Peter Luccin while extending their unbeaten run to three.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 47/50
You have one game that’s assigned viewing this week. It’s only one piece of homework, but it’s a big one. We won’t get many matchups this season that are better than this one. Both teams score for fun, Chicho Arango is having an all-time great season, Joseph Paintsil is one of the best MLS signings of 2024, Andrés Gómez is becoming a star right before our eyes and the Galaxy have an elite attacking front. Both teams are Supporters’ Shield contenders and they’re separated by just three points in the Western Conference. This one is mandatory. Plan accordingly.
FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 31/50
Don’t let the Revs get hot? They’ve won three in a row and are one more win away from dragging themselves out of last place in the East. This next stretch is a little tougher though. Cincinnati have won nine of their last 10. Lucho Acosta is playing some of the best ball of his career. And if New England somehow make it past Cincy, they have the Crew waiting for them next. We’re going to find out real quick if the last few games were real or a mirage.
Minnesota United vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Both teams are stumbling into a valley lately. Minnesota have picked up one point in their last three games while Austin have two points from their last five. But this is still a matchup between two teams above the playoff line in the West and one that should have a few goals in it. It feels like one that could turn high-scoring in a hurry.
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 38/50
Speaking of high scoring, can I interest you in an MLS After Dark special between California teams?
Now, I know, I know. San Jose are at the bottom of the Supporters’ Shield standings and the top of the Wooden Spoon table. But you’ll never guess who the most recent team to beat LAFC is.
This is technically a revenge game for an LAFC side that has earned 19 points from their last seven games. San Jose better be prepared for an angry Denis Bouanga and co.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Both of these teams are right on the edge of the playoff line in the West and trending upward. Seattle have eight points from their last five games and Dallas have seven points from their last three.
Normally we wouldn’t put a Seattle-Dallas game up all that high regardless of record, but we’re willing to bump the latter team up a bit in the Watchability rankings after Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Minnesota. Maybe life without Nico Estévez is a little more intriguing.
Columbus Crew vs. Sporting KC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
The Crew are the Crew. Sporting KC are… struggling. This feels like a chance to kick back and watch Columbus score some beautiful goals.
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
Each matchday brings an increasing sense of worry about Toronto. They followed up an embarrassing 4-1 home loss to Chicago with a 2-1 home loss to Nashville. They haven’t won in over a month now. It’s starting to feel like they’re going to plummet below the playoff line soon. And when you’re down bad, the last thing you really want to do is deal with a good Red Bulls team doing Red Bulls things. We’ll see how they handle it.
Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
The Union desperately, desperately need a win. They have one home win all year and one win total since April. They’re below the playoff line and key players are asking for reinforcements as Julián Carranza appears to be heading out. It’s gone about as poorly as it could. And in the midst of all this, they have to figure out how to break down a Charlotte FC side that doesn’t give up goals.
D.C. United vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
This might be the most “It’s a soccer game” game of the week. There’s a decent chance something relatively cool happens though. Either a Christian Benteke dunk or a Houston team goal.
Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
The 14th-place team in the East hosts the 13th-place team in the East.
Nashville SC vs. New York City FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
Nashville are starting to figure things out a bit. They’ve lost once since firing Gary Smith. They’re up to eighth in the East. It’s not expansive soccer at this point, but it’s at least a little more interesting. They should be able to give a high-octane NYCFC attack some grief.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
St. Louis have been struggling lately. Atlanta are looking for their third straight road win. Neither team has been playing pretty soccer.
Colorado Rapids vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
Montréal are increasingly interesting now that their attack is healthy again. The only problem is they’re currently missing a handful of folks to international duty. Still, they could give Colorado a game.
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
Don’t overlook this too much. The MLS After Dark potential is very high.
Good luck out there. Give a friend a hand.