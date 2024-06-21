Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 22 games are required viewing?

Petar Musa scored his first MLS hat trick in FC Dallas' 5-3 win over Minnesota United FC, earning Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 21. The Croatian striker, acquired in the offseason for a club-record fee from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, paved the way for FCD's second straight victory under interim head coach Peter Luccin while extending their unbeaten run to three.

Lionel Messi and Argentina got their 2024 Copa América campaign off to a victorious start, taking a 2-0 result over the Canadian men's national team in Thursday's Group A opener at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Messi had an assist on both goals.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

You have one game that’s assigned viewing this week. It’s only one piece of homework, but it’s a big one. We won’t get many matchups this season that are better than this one. Both teams score for fun, Chicho Arango is having an all-time great season, Joseph Paintsil is one of the best MLS signings of 2024, Andrés Gómez is becoming a star right before our eyes and the Galaxy have an elite attacking front. Both teams are Supporters’ Shield contenders and they’re separated by just three points in the Western Conference. This one is mandatory. Plan accordingly.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

Don’t let the Revs get hot? They’ve won three in a row and are one more win away from dragging themselves out of last place in the East. This next stretch is a little tougher though. Cincinnati have won nine of their last 10. Lucho Acosta is playing some of the best ball of his career. And if New England somehow make it past Cincy, they have the Crew waiting for them next. We’re going to find out real quick if the last few games were real or a mirage.

Minnesota United vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

Both teams are stumbling into a valley lately. Minnesota have picked up one point in their last three games while Austin have two points from their last five. But this is still a matchup between two teams above the playoff line in the West and one that should have a few goals in it. It feels like one that could turn high-scoring in a hurry.

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50

Speaking of high scoring, can I interest you in an MLS After Dark special between California teams?

Now, I know, I know. San Jose are at the bottom of the Supporters’ Shield standings and the top of the Wooden Spoon table. But you’ll never guess who the most recent team to beat LAFC is.

This is technically a revenge game for an LAFC side that has earned 19 points from their last seven games. San Jose better be prepared for an angry Denis Bouanga and co.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

Both of these teams are right on the edge of the playoff line in the West and trending upward. Seattle have eight points from their last five games and Dallas have seven points from their last three.